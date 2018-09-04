Trend-tracking trading systems - page 9
You have a view on 'noise, a channel', but where is it described? Where is the basic Definition? After all, to agree with you, or to refute you, you need to know the Axioms on which you rely...
Otherwise it turns into a Show called: "You're a fool."
And that's your show.
But the show is yours.
So you give me the link.
in the bowels of my branch:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/133625
Incidentally, today marks the branch's seven-year anniversary.
It's all clear to me now
Well, if it's all clear to you now, here's my EURUSD Daily movement pattern (compare with your lines)
Do you see where the trend starts? Do you see where the deceleration is?
And your rules gave a trend line only when the trend was already exhausted...
So is it clearer to you now?
Here's your picture for comparison
The trend is determined by the location of the Tops and Troughs... Without Indicators...
"without Indic ators... " ??? ;)))) That's because you don't know how to create and use them.
Apparently you don't even understand the fact that your lines are also indicators.
yep... another one, then what is there?
And the postulate that history repeats itself doesn't work either?
yeah... If only it worked - then everyone would make a fortune - History does not repeat itself - the same news always leads to different price behavior - it's the "analysts" who say that price has already taken into account the news, and so on - not to mention those indicators :) none of them gives you more than 50
what do you have? - there is a game :) - the game with negative expectations ... worse than roulette, at least the casino gets 3%, and Forex gets up to 40% :)
- in a long game you always lose, you can only RIP 10.000% off the market with a betting system ...
it's clear to me that you don't want to show or explain your technology... you've been writing for seven years and you've been giving me 300 pages... And you assume I'm going to dig it up? Is it hard for you to write the main point in a blog? Or do you think that traders who trade without robot are suckers?
You can easily see the deceleration by drawing a channel, as well as the acceleration... But when the price slows down, after that it may give a new impulse or it may reverse... So it means practically nothing, except that you have to get ready!
But that's not the point, what's there to talk to you about? About your riddles?
Yes, by the way, you could look for answers in those 300 pages? But for what? Where is the fruit of your elaboration? You have a link to Mufhboock, but you erased it... So the result is Zero? Or what?
And if it's zero, what's there to talk about? Talk about pretty words?
Really, I have nothing to say to you.
Indeed, for 7 years you've been "chewing on the same topic" and where's the result? If you get in touch with you, you'll be stuck for another seven years...
Yeah... 100 years of chewing gum is better for you and you're more comfortable without straining your brain.
Cheers.