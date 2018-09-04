Trend-tracking trading systems - page 4
Euro, Downtrend, price updated the previous Trough and went into a Corrective Pullback, after the Ascending Corrective Pullback is "broken" I open a Sell, stop behind the last Top...
yes, that's right - a little wrongly written, and when using a trading strategy - let the entry be by MA, when optimising better results with a larger TP=SL (up to a certain limit)
Why the argument here?
I should have toldSergey Lazarenko that if the trading strategy has a high mathematical expectation, re-entry with a larger lot is likely to be more efficient than simply waiting for the SL to cover the loss when trading the main lot - something like this
The MA inherently shows the trend is not accurate, because it averages, the trend is over, and the MA will show the state of the trend.
The essence of Trend TS, this opening on the trend, and once the trend, you can catch a move and 1 000.0 points ... Therefore, the calculation of take profit is not accurate, we have to focus on the state of the deposit, if you have a drawdown, the first "close" drawdown, if the account is in profit, then you can try to catch a long move in the trend.
Here are the Trends at different Intervals,
Monthly:
Weekly
Daily:
Intraday:
and Intra Hourly:
The trend is defined by the definition given by John Murphy: Upwards: each successive Top and Trough is higher than the previous one, Downwards: each successive Trough and Trough is lower than the previous one...
In fact, everything is much simpler... And in my opinion the graphing on M15, and even in the limits of the day - is a dashing self-deception...
such as this:
Sorry, but the point of trending tactics is not to open with a trend (it will be a bit late), but to filter counter-trend signals. In other words - catch a reversal by filtering out corrections.
Trend UP
Price is literally winding up on the trend line .
Dependingon the TS used, different outcomes are possible on this gorgeous trend line trajectory:
1) you can make a lot of money;
2) you may earn little;
3) You may earn nothing;
4) you may lose nothing;
5) you may have a small loss;
6) it is possible to lose a lot;
And the trend is good!
like this:
What are you drawing here? You're going against the Trend!!! This is where trend trading is discussed.
Sorry, but the point of trend-following tactics is not to open on trend (it will be a bit late), but to filter out counter-trend signals. In other words - catch a reversal, filtering out corrections.
To be more precise, for EUR there are 5 Trends, we should choose one of them in order to determine the direction which has higher probability of changing (following the Trend), and then wait for a corrective bounce, break a corrective bounce and open on the Trend ...
What kind of filtration is this? How do you "cut off" the correction?
I drew a picture, with thick line as a trend to open, with thin line as a retracement and when it is broken I will open with Trend...
Where are your entry points? How do you place stops? and how do you take profit?