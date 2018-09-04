Trend-tracking trading systems - page 12
Where is the Global Trend? Where is the Corrective pullback? How do you even understand your pattern?
The trend is determined by the direction of the momentum. Isn't it clear where the momentum is headed? All movements against the momentum are corrections.
Well if so, then the entry point here is at the breakdown of Trough 1, and there will already be a Downtrend channel (at the very Top).
The optimal entry would be a bounce from the level (just below the stop loss). And it could be entered twice.
You draw a picture, I don't understand you... What level is the rebound from?
Read carefully. I indicated the level just below your stoploss.
now I see... I don't work with bounce levels at all, so I don't keep track... so I couldn't figure out what the bounce was from.
I believe that one should enter when extremums 1 and 2 are broken, but not when extremums 3 are broken. The price during the correction may hang around for a long time and break through the local extrema formed by the broken correction curve. However, it will be possible to judge where the price will go only after the breakdown of extrema 1 and 2.
On the contrary, I would not recommend "breaking through anything". The stop loss is too big. The end point of a pullback-correction can be calculated practically at any dimension from ticks to "weeks" with no problems. There where the "breakouts" usually have stops, you should enter. After breakdown of 1 or 2 it's time to prepare for the exit, to sit with a good profit, but certainly not to enter. Point 3 is better, but not so good by my standards. I prefer the zero point, aka mounting point of the trend, for an entry with an obscenely small stop.
You can't tell or recommend the price, it doesn't listen to anyone). Seriously though, I'm not trying to promote this system, I'm just trying to show that it's riskier to enter when p. 3 is broken than it is to enter when p. 3 is broken. 3 is more risky than a breakdown of т. 2.