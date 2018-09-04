Trend-tracking trading systems - page 11
There are two powerful directions here: Indicator and Non-Indicator, Oleg the automaton will present the Indicator branch..., Non-Indicator determines the Trend graphically (like me), there may also be hybrids, the Trend is determined graphically, the Correction is completed with the help of Indicators.
The graphical way is as follows:
Rising Trend(Trend): each successive Top and Trough is higher than the previous one;
Downtrend: each subsequent Decline and Top is lower than the previous one.
1.We define the Trend using graphical method (from tops and bottoms) and call this Trend the Global;
2.We wait for a corrective pullback, which also has the form of a Trend (only in the other direction);
3.We wait for this Correctional pullback to be "broken", which is an entry point in the direction of the Global trend.
Until the price breaks through the Trough (previous) / pivot point in the market, and the market is in an uptrend;
Until the price breaks through the Top(current) Reference point of a Corrective Pullback, the Downtrend is in force.
*Uptrend Reference Point: Decline after which the price updated the previous Top;
*Downtrend reference point: A top after which the price updated the previous Trough.
-----------
It's simple, if you are attracted to Indicators, Oleg has been doing it for 7 years, so he will answer your questions, if you are interested in graphs, come to me...
There is such a nasty figure - a" diverging triangle", which can ruin the whole thing).
That's why we have stop losses, so it doesn't ruin anything.
Are you telling me that stop-losses don't spoil your mood? And by the way, it is not uncommon for the price to break the last high before going down.
Accounting is simple, the law of supply and demand, in which Buffett and Soros are small potatoes... The whole world either wants dollars or it doesn't... And Soros is just like us... only we have 500 Euros and he has 5 billion...
All the tales of the puppeteers came from the stock market, whose turnover is petty compared to forex.
Is it so or not?
Both so and not so. In principle, the data provided to us by Metatrader and the programs we already have
is more than enough to generate very, very good daily, weekly and monthly
and monthly. What and how exactly - we will calculate a little later and learn how to do it "automatically".
Are you saying that stoplosses don't make you feel better? And by the way, the price often breaks the last high before going down.
Yes, of course they do, but they keep the losses in check. If there is a signal, you open with it, it gets knocked out with an "expanding" formation... and again a signal in the same direction, then I just increase the volume "a little", and in the next attempt to 1) repel the loss, 2) make a little gain
However, I still do not trust Marat Gazizov's recommendation to go in the direction of the trend when the first peak of the correction is broken. In my opinion, it is more reliable to enter after the correction when the top of the last impulse is broken.
You seem to be confused, draw a picture and indicate where something is... Because I don't understand you
Maybe you do not distinguish between a simple form of a correction and a complex one? In a simple Correction there are only 3 waves, so you can't go wrong with the entry point, in a complicated one there are more than 3 waves, the entry point is in a different place, in short, give me an example
I believe that it is necessary to enter at breakdown of extremums 1 and 2, but not 3. The price may wobble for a long time during the correction and break through the local extrema formed by the broken curve of the correction. However, it is possible to judge where the price will go only after the breakdown of extrema 1 and 2.
Where is the Global Trend? Where is the Corrective pullback? How do you even understand your pattern?