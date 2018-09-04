Trend-tracking trading systems - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My confirmation is the account statistics... How do you account for it?
It's the stock market that sucks, but the foreign exchange market is perfect.
I'll go be happy for you, at least it's working for someone else, wait for the photo with the boat!
not all, but you can figure it out (IMHO), you take a chart and draw a Trend, a Downtrend: each successive Trough and Top is lower than the previous one
Does the Trend on the chart meet the definition given by Charles Dow 100 years ago? If not, why not?
You can draw anything and any way you want.
But, if these rules are followed, the last trend movement will be identified too late, when the main part of the movement has already been passed. Whether the movement will continue or if it has stopped, Charles Dow's "definition from 100 years ago" cannot tell us anything about that.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Trend following trading systems
Sergey Lazarenko, 2018.05.19 09:15
We may use them to analyze the chart and draw a Trend, Decreasing Trend: every next Decline and Top is lower than the previous one
Does the Trend on the chart meet the definition given by Charles Dow 100 years ago? If not, why not?
If it does, then confirm...
You can draw anything and any way you like.
But, if you follow these rules, the last trend movement will be identified too late, when the main part of the movement has already been passed. Whether the movement will continue, or whether it has already stopped -- the "definition given by Charles Dow 100 years ago" can't say anything about that.
You're getting away with this...
not serious...
And Trend, a good trend lasts a very long time, and this "trend found late..."...does not correspond to reality... You look at the price chart, not in MetaEditor... There Trends last for years, months....
you're evading an answer...
not serious...
And Trend, a good trend lasts a very long time, and this "trend found late..."...does not correspond to reality... You look at the price chart, not in MetaEditor... There Trends last for years, months...
I'm talking about your chart:
you're waiting 20 days for a point where you can draw a trend line -- you have to follow the rules. Don't you? following the rules?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trend following trading systems
It is important to understand how to trade with different types of trading systems and what they should do to avoid confusion and misunderstanding of trading rules.
We may use Trend, Downtrend: each subsequent Decline and Top is lower than the previous one
Does the Trend on the chart meet the definition given by Charles Dow 100 years ago? If not, why not?
If it does, then confirm it...
The Daily chart, by definition, is not capable of talking about trends that last for years and months -- it's not the same scale as the Daily chart.
You can draw anything and any way you like.
But, if you follow these rules, the last trend movement will be identified too late, when the main part of the movement has already been passed. Whether the movement will continue or if it has stopped, Charles Dow's "definition from 100 years ago" cannot tell us anything about that.
Why is it late? No one knows whether the Trend will continue or reverse.
But we have a direction now: Downward... That's where we should look for entry points... We also know that a trend always has a corrective pullback, so we have to 1) wait for a corrective pullback, 2) break this corrective pullback and go up in the trend, here is the figure, what do not suit you?
----
It shows an uptrend, a corrective channel or a corrective pullback and when the price "breaks" it, we do a Sell, stop after the last peak of the pullback...
why is it late? No one knows whether this Trend will continue or reverse.
But we have a direction now: Downwards... That's where we should look for entry points... We also know that in a trend we always have a corrective pullback, so we have to 1) wait for a corrective pullback and 2) break this corrective pullback and go up in the trend, here is the figure, what do you want?
----
It shows an uptrend, a correctional channel or a corrective bounce. When the price "breaks" the channel, sell, stop after the last peak of the bounce...
Why do you think I should be happy with your drawings, or on the contrary, that I should be unhappy with your lines?
It is your creativity. Does it suit you? And well...
I have a different approach, but no one understands me, as you put it. And I'm quite happy with my approach ;)
What are you drawing here? You're going against the Trend!!! This is where trend trading is discussed.
Sergey, there is no trend. It's an illusion.
So you can draw whatever you want. It is your analysis, nothing more. The market does not owe anything to anybody, let alone funny pictures.
Anyway.
Draw or don't draw, you'll still get...That's why I also sometimes show my taste in writing, don't bother me.
Sergei, there is no trend. It is an illusion.
Moreover, you can draw whatever you want. This is your analysis, nothing more.
Anyway.
Draw or don't draw, you'll still get...
What is there? What can we draw on? Where and how to look for entry points? Where do you put the stops?
What is there? What is there to lean on? Where and how do I look for entry points? Where do you place the stops?
Take a closer look at my picture. It's a trend trade.
A trend is an elastic term.
For someone, 20 pips of movement is trending.You don't have a definition of a trend. If you do, it's your own. And understand, everyone has their own definition of a trend.
Take a closer look at my picture. It's a trend trade.
A trend is an elastic term.
As for someone, 20 points of movement is a trend.You don't have a definition of a trend. If you do, it's your own. And understand, everyone has a different understanding of a trend.
I also see that few people on the forums distinguish between a wave and a trend. There is no point in arguing and proving the point, everybody is right.