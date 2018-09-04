Trend-tracking trading systems - page 5
It's actually much simpler...And in my opinion graphing on M15 and even in the confines of the day is a dashing self-delusion...
what's simpler? I can't understand anything in your drawing... Where's the Trend? How did you define it? Your entry point in the figure, at the opening of the Exchange, is the entry point determined "retroactively".
Where are your entry points? How do you set the stops? And how do you take the profit?
no one understands you
and you made up the trend. More precisely in the noise and natural cycles of the lower TF you see what you want to see, not what is there.
My figure is a counter-thesis to your graphical layout, it simply illustrates what happened without "Dips", "Rising Corrective Pullbacks" and other nonsense with capital letters (!!!).
The Trend was not invented by me, the first definition of the Trend was given by Charles Dow, over 100 years ago, and it was successfully used after him, successfully used now... I have account monitoring in my profile, it is trading on Trend, which is defined by tops and troughs...
What I'm drawing is an objective reality that you can rely on.
So I didn't make anything up
No, they don't...
Well, does everyone understand you?
there is no noise in the market... The noise was invented by those who do not understand what's going on, if you don't understand it, what should you do? That's right, move aside, pretend nothing is going on... Nothing happens on the Intra-Hour Interval, there's fluctuations that mean nothing. So if it suits you, then live with it, but why teach others nonsense?
Not everyone, but you can figure it out (IMHO), you take a chart and draw a Trend, a Downtrend: each successive Trough and Top is lower than the previous one
Does the Trend on the chart meet the definition given by Charles Dow 100 years ago? If not, why not?
If it does, then confirm...
What makes you think that the market does not care about my drawings? Have you read it in books? And that you passed there a long time ago? I doubt it... but the fact that you repeat after fools is clearly visible.
Elder's three screens are inaccurate on the Trend...
I don't need to race something in the tester, I've already made more than 1,000 trades using this TS, and everything works, the price is following the Global Trend...
My confirmation is the statistics of the account ... How do you argue with it?
------------
I don't think so... If I'm wrong it will work for me.