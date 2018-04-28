Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I tried to find an answer to this question some time ago. I think there is just a restriction on the number of points from the open price. It should not be higher than UINT_MAX
More details, please. Is there a limit to the value of Take Proffit? And on the profitability of the position in general?
And you still don't understand the pointlessness of your question? I'm the one helping you.
OK, how about this : (as suggested in a previous post)
What maximal value of TakeProfit can a user set in a position? is there a limit?
and if so, why? why do they limit a user in taking a take profit?
OK, how about this : (suggested in previous post)
What is the maximum Take Profit value a user can set in a position? is there a limit?
Have you tried to check the Expert Advisor? Maybe you have an error somewhere.
Or as an alternative. There was a problem with MqlTick in the Market, it got error SL minus 4-digit value, if I'm not mistaken. I got into it not so long ago myself. I wanted to solve problems with one query, but had to switch to SymbolInfoDouble. It took me a while to figure it out though. When I requested the required data one by one. The check went through without a hitch.
I informed the market about it. They promised to take a look.
Have you tried to check the Expert Advisor? Maybe they made a mistake somewhere.
Or as an alternative. I had a problem with MqlTick in the Market and got error SL minus 4 digits, if I am not mistaken. I got into it not so long ago myself. I wanted to solve problems with one query, but had to switch to SymbolInfoDouble. It took me a while to figure it out though. When I requested the required data one by one. The check went through without a hitch.
I informed the market about it. They promised to take a look.
there is no problem with the minus value - this has been taken into account for a long time.
The Expert Advisor has checked, I can't get to the point where they can put a stop loss in 17 digits. and why exactly 17 digits they somehow put.
4107 - Incorrect price parameter for trade function
I wondered for three days how it is possible until I realized the moderator had tested my Expert Advisor with too big a stop loss.
The moderator suggested I read: How to test a trading robot before buying
I didn't see how much stop loss should be set.
What should I do now?
From Forex practice, a normal stop loss would be enough to be no more than 10 figures.
This equals 10,000 Points.
In general I think it's wrong to divide everything by 10000 points, so I figured 10% of the traded symbol price and this has become my upper limit
I am still wondering: What do you think; is 10% more than enough or should I go to 50% or more?
Regards Stefan Stoyanov
I would like to point out that there is a minus value problem as the tester glitches and gives an error
4107 - Incorrect price parameter for trade function
And then the moderator will be right not to skip the product.
Of course a minus value is a stoploss if its absolute value is greater than 50% of the value of the instrument on which you are trading.
For each tool it will be different.
In my opinion, limit should not be more than 50% of the absolute value of the instrument, because if not, you can get a negative stop loss.Regards Stefan Stoyanov
Same error when checking with the marketplace
I think you are digging in the wrong place. You need to check the stop levels for a negative value.
I take it that extreme sl doesn't work for buy and tp for sell?
I think you are digging in the wrong place. You need to check the stop levels for a negative value.
I understand that extreme SL does not work for buy, and TP for sell?
negative. That's an obvious thing to cut off.
But the problem is the maximum SL and TP that the terminal allows you to set.
It is clear that we can put a restriction through a crutch. But it is not the solution.
negative. This is an understandable thing to cut off.
But the problem is the maximum SL and TP that the terminal allows.
It is clear that we can put a limit through a crutch. But this is not the solution.
Maximum values or maximum levels?
Checking for DBL_MAX and 0 is not a crutch, but a normal "foolproofing". At terminal level I'm sure no one will do such a check.