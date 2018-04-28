Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit - page 5
I understand. Thank you for your help.
+/- 99% of the current price is within your grasp.
is a fundamentally incorrect and misleading statement.
but I get it.
you have no ambition to solve the problem. That's a shame.
you have no ambition to solve the problem. That's a shame.
You can delete the topic or you'll be drooling.
"They preach over the wolf and he says: hurry up, the sheep have gone up the hill" :)
I'm so sick of you and your jealousy .... I'd help you, but I don't know how. How can I help you?Be polite! What's wrong? What have I done to offend you? Why are you sticking to me and constantly "snitching" on me?
And you still don't understand the pointlessness of your question? I'm the one helping you.
OK, let's look at the pointlessness of your question.
The terminal allows you to set the "on manual opening" stoploss at 9,999,999,999 pips. There is no error.
How do I find out the maximum value to set the order by Expert Advisor?
If I create a topic -
why does the terminal set stoploss at 9,999,999,999 pips from the price?
Will you answer correctly? No insults? No hard feelings?
I am sorry if I offended you.
It's a simple matter of limitation. So there is a perfectly adequate response to such vagaries.
when working as an Expert Advisor, the terminal allowed to set the value to INT
keep digging