Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit
Hello all, who haven't seen today.
The question is as follows:
how do I limit the setting of the stoploss to the maximum value?
I.e. which function is responsible for setting the maximum possible stoploss or takeprofit?
here is an example:
opening price 14,690 stoploss at 3900000000014,xxx - does not pass. Says stoploss is wrong.
how do I know the maximum stoploss?
You tell me:
Didn't check, but most likely the maximum possible value is "double".
Didn't check, but most likely the maximum possible value is "double".
no it doesn't work.
I specify the maximum double - position does not open. Invalid Stops
Once upon a time I tried to find the answer to this question. I think there's just a limit to the number of pips from the opening price. It should not be more than UINT_MAX
only fits
999999999
Eurobucks opens
An exotic task you have. Try to get it this way:
double point = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT); MqlTick lastTick; SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),lastTick); int maxDistance = lastTick.ask/point;
Wat?
fits only
999999999
on eurobucks opens
The maximum is non-existence, i.e. 0 (where else?),
as experimenting to find a specific maximum value makes no practical sense.
Petros, there are plenty of posts and threads like this.
People are beginning to delve into such thickets, it's amazing.
However, they do not ask the question - "Why do I need it?
I think you have an obsession.
I open as many threads as I want.
I started it because the marketplace somehow sets a stoploss that exceeds 999999999 and outputs an error Invalid Stoploss.
Be envious in silence, please. Do not touch me.
If you do not succeed with your products - do not throw your tantrums on me. I am fed up with it.
The maximum is non-existence, i.e. 0 (how much more?),
As experimenting to find a specific maximum value makes no sense in practice.
that's the point.
It doesn't make sense in practice, but it does in the marketplace. That's why I asked how you can find out the maximum value. to which it is attached.
