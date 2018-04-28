Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit

Hello all, who haven't seen today.

The question is as follows:

how do I limit the setting of the stoploss to the maximum value?

I.e. which function is responsible for setting the maximum possible stoploss or takeprofit?


here is an example:



opening price 14,690 stoploss at 3900000000014,xxx - does not pass. Says stoploss is wrong.

how do I know the maximum stoploss?


You say:

-Да ты поехал, зачем такой стоп ставить?

-I agree, but it's not me who sets such a stoploss.

 
Didn't check, but most likely the maximum possible value is "double".

Once upon a time I tried to find the answer to this question. I think there's just a limit to the number of pips from the opening price. It should not be more than UINT_MAX
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Didn't check, but most likely the maximum possible value is "double".


no it doesn't work.

I specify the maximum double - position does not open. Invalid Stops

 
Ihor Herasko:
Once upon a time I tried to find the answer to this question. I think there's just a limit to the number of pips from the opening price. It should not be more than UINT_MAX


only fits

999999999

Eurobucks opens


 

An exotic task you have. Try to get it this way:


double point = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);

MqlTick lastTick;
SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),lastTick);

int maxDistance = lastTick.ask/point;

Wat?

Vladislav Andruschenko:


fits only

999999999

on eurobucks opens


 

The maximum is non-existence, i.e. 0 (where else?),

as experimenting to find a specific maximum value makes no practical sense.

 

Renat Akhtyamov:

The maximum is non-existence, i.e. 0 (how much more?),

As experimenting to find a specific maximum value makes no sense in practice.


that's the point.

It doesn't make sense in practice, but it does in the marketplace. That's why I asked how you can find out the maximum value. to which it is attached.

