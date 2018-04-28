Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit - page 3
Checked with Forex.com. The exact same number is 100,000,000.
is that what kind of forex-user would put that?
I would look with particular curiosity into his far-sighted eyes....)
you could ask them directly
will not fail.
You can ask, but there must be a universal solution to the problem.
There is a problem: at some value with 17 digits, the server returns Invalid Stops.
The problem is: you need to find the maximum value that you can set without going over it and making mistakes...
I can ask, but there must be a universal solution to the problem.
what forex-user would put such a thing?
I would look with particular curiosity into his far-sighted eyes....)
:-)@Renat Akhtyamov You are a seller, so when you start writing EAs, ask the moderators this question.
In the meantime, I still recommend that you solve this problem in order to avoid similar problems in the future.
100 grand for all, Igor's already figured it out on a whim.
is not the right answer. RoboForex gives a bet of 999,999,999
still limiting it to 100 billion any advanced trader would not cause any problems
more than sure
At least he won't get a hit like that even in his future life.
As far as I understand, the approach should be to find the minimum value of all brokers and to allow it in the Expert Advisor. Then we will not make a mistake.
P. S. One more thing - I checked it on MT4. Maybe you took MT5?
this is not a universal solution. There should not be any limit
A client will come to you and say: I want a 100 000001 stop loss.
What will you tell him?
It doesn't matter if he waits or not. That's what he wants.
As far as I understand, the approach should be to find the minimum value of all the brokers and to allow it in the EA. Then we will not make mistakes.
Yes on mt5. By the way, this is also an option.
may be the number 100 000 000 is given by the mt4 terminal?
as an option
Now I looked at MT5. I also stumbled upon 1 000 000. It does not give any more for 1. The reason might be that the Stop Loss value input box is a bit bigger than in MT4 ))))