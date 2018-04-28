Maximum value for setting the stop loss and take profit - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
:-)
this is not a one-size-fits-all solution. There shouldn't be any limits.
A client comes to you and says: I want a stop loss of 100,000,001.
What do you tell him?
The Expert Advisor does not ask the trader, it sets the stops by itself.
From this point of view, the discussion becomes meaningless.
Everything is in your hands.When trading manually, let the trader or the market sort it out.
A client comes to you and says: I want a stop loss of 100,000,001.
What do you tell him?
This is a simple restriction. So there is an adequate response to such whims.
The adviser doesn't ask the trader, it puts the stops by itself.
From this point of view, the discussion becomes meaningless
Everything is in your hands.
:-)
I'm sure this topic will be viewed many thousands of times after the market check includes a clause: maximum possible stoploss :-.
The adviser doesn't ask the trader, it puts the stops by itself.
From this point of view, the discussion becomes meaningless
Everything is in your hands.And when trading manually, let him figure out who is stupid: the trader or the market.
:-)
A user wants to set a stop-loss for 1 billion.
Can he? Yes, he can!
It's a simple matter of limitation. So there is a perfectly adequate response to such whims.
mt5 has allowed 9,999,999,999
Hello all, who haven't seen today.
The question is as follows:
how do I limit the setting of the stoploss to the maximum value?
I.e. which function is responsible for setting the maximum possible stoploss or takeprofit?
here is an example:
opening price 14,690 stoploss at 3900000000014,xxx - does not pass. Says stoploss is wrong.
how do I know the maximum stoploss?
You tell me:
Check the price step. Stops should be a multiple of the price step.
mt5 allowed to put 9,999,999,999
I want more, what do you do?
)
PS
I won't stop...I need 10000000000000000000000000000000000
Check the price step. The stops must be a multiple of the price step.
Thank you. This has already been taken into account.
Hachchu more, what do you do?
)
PS
I will not stop...I need 100000000000000000000000000000000000000.
IMHO if a trader puts a stoploss, it means he is not confident in his TS, he is afraid and, in simple terms, he is not shaky.
I see your point. Thank you for your help.