Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones.
Optimised the next 6 more EAs, on the same currency.
I owe you 16 regcodes.
Only now will it be necessary to update the EAs for optimisation.
Another refinement. I want to see from the XML file what Expert Advisor has been optimized.
This way there will be less confusion.
I will post the updated Expert Advisors and then I will post the next results of favorites.
Blue - in operation
Blue is in the works.
Hang on. The EMA optimisation needs to be improved. There is no EMA period information in the XML files.
I will finish it today and post a new version. It will have to be updated.
The script takes the data on the TS to be reoptimised plus adds the TS that do not yet exist.
See for yourself - there are 16 experts per symbol. Now the system is "familiar" with 25 symbols.
Accordingly, the script runs through the existing Expert Advisors and looks whether they exist, and if they do - how they trade, whether they have not stopped.
Further on, we get an excel spreadsheet containing names of Expert Advisors that do not exist yet and need to be reoptimized.
And what does "stopped" mean, how is the fact of stopping determined, by what parameter/criterion? Or just look at the number of consecutive stops?
At the weekend I put seven bars on the real.
I thought they would go into the forest for both wood and wood.
But only one TS has showed a loss, having generated three SLs (up to 11 SLs in a row are allowed).
The others all went up, and so amicably, that I even got scared. This is not good.Alexei - private message to you with the investment password, you can have a look at this outrage.
To attract interest in the project, you can make a signal on this circumstance, and while not registered, then post the STATEMENTS.
I got the message, but have not looked yet - my own mess is enough, not enough time for everything, especially programming (which is generally for me is not easy).
I see - I've already stepped on such a rake, so I immediately suggested to write the necessary information to the file automatically.
I guess no one would be interested
In fact, mql5 is not that commercially viable option.
I think that nobody will be interested
Do you think so?
Who can write and compile it himself - just look at the names, and make one - without any compilation from me. I do not make a secret of working principles, and my TCs are simple. There are some unnoticeable, but important points (here, the same quality assessment - by the way, I paid for this code, and do not regret, it is very adequate estimate for TC), but in general, if desired, it can be easily duplicated.
But, I am inviting just those who are not very good at EA writing. And I think it would be interesting for them.
And what does "stopped" mean, how is the fact of a stop determined, by what parameter/criterion? Or is it just looking at the number of stops closed in a row?
There are three criteria.
1. the SL queue has exceeded the maximum queue shown on the test period.
2. The price drawdown has exceeded the maximum price drawdown shown during the test period.
3. The number of deals after the last balance maximum exceeded the maximum one shown on the test period.
Any of the criteria is exceeded - the TS stops, throws a message.
I.e. the Expert Advisor isn't tested, the history - the result of its operation - is checked, clearly.