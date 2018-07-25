Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Skype: faststyx
You got the terminal from the broker right - it should be fine.
Why would I need skype - just create an account that everyone can use and it should be in the instructions.
Why should I need Skype - just create an account that everyone can use and it should be in the instructions.
I will do it if you think it's better. On Skype - I would just direct your actions.
But, easier:
1. Select Menu - File - Open an account;
2. Select the server Alpari-MT5-Demo (and the button "Next").
3. Select New demo account (and click the "Next" button).
4. Select any data, it is important to tick the "Use Hedging" box (and click the "Next" button)
You will get a new demo account, which you can use for optimization.
I will if you think it's best. On Skype, I would just direct your actions.
But, easier:
1. Select Menu - File - Open an account;
2. Select the server Alpari-MT5-Demo (and the button "Next").
3. Select New demo account (and click the "Next" button).
4. Select any data, it is important to tick the "Use Hedging" box (and click the "Next" button)
You'll get a new demo account on which you can do optimization.
That's weird - I wrote that I opened an account, but I can't change the leverage - I assumed that because of the terminal assembly, as it is from broker Otkrytie.
I don't get it, it's exactly the same for me, and the shoulder is set up normally.
But - set it at 1 to 1, in the tester we'll set it at 1:100
Here's my panel:
I don't understand, it's exactly the same for me, and the shoulder is set properly.
But - set it 1 to 1, in the tester we'll set it 1:100
You can't set it.
Very strange. It doesn't make any sense.
Everything seems correct, but the leverage of 1:1 is not clear at all...
However, if my initial deposit is not 10 thousand but a million, I may try it with such a leverage as well.
I think the optimization will work - you are doing the right thing, Alexey!
How long have you been optimizing?
I am interested !
P.S. It looks like it worked.
After the backtest, forward - there will be a tab below - "Forward" - when everything is over on the list click the right mouse button and choose "Export to XML" - I need exactly this file.True, you took the EURAUD symbol - but for this symbol too, ChnFlatDTS - needs to be optimised.
Very strange. It doesn't make any sense.
Everything seems correct, but the leverage of 1:1 is not clear at all...
However, if we take an initial deposit of one million instead of 10 thousand, we may try it with such a leverage.
I think the optimisation will work - you are doing everything right Alexey !
Write down the result, is it optimized ?
I am interested !
P.S. Looks like it worked.
After the backtest, go forward - there is a tab at the bottom - "Forward" - so, when everything is over on that list you have to right-click and select "Export to XML" - I need exactly that file.
And the date of forward is not confusing - I did it following the instructions, but I don't understand how we will get to the future...
And the forward date isn't confusing - did as instructed, but didn't understand how we get to the future...
Eh !!! Very confusing.
Five months forward, cancel it !
It has to be 2017 !I'll write in more detail in the instructions now. Because apparently others can make mistakes too. Inserted "today's date last year minus seven months".