Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones.
Added that the result is purely in dollars.
The list of 'outsiders' at the moment:
So where has AUDUSD gone?
As calculated, so be it.
Then 20+1 = 21
EMATrendSAR on AUDUSD - processed and included in the League.
I'm in the process of optimising too, Alexey !
:)Well, well, I won't do it again today - I have to write a beginner's guide...
Nah, you should mark what's in the works, like I suggested earlier!
No problem, but my scripts can't produce such a nice table
It's not very good. However, it's very easy to do, even with the script - just tweak it a bit in excel...
+1
22 regcodes !
Currently in need of optimisation:
But it looks very likely that tomorrow the analyser will reveal another dozen "dead" ones :)I put USDCAD EMATrendRTS to overoptimization for the night
It's not clear if what I've done is already relevant or not... but here goes
+1
+1
Relevant in any case.
Even if you do several optimisations at the same time - this will allow you to better select the best set of input parameters - simply by merging the XML files, and processing with the evaluation script. There can only be problems if the script finds errors, like in the last times, when I didn't mark all variables in the SET-file. The script would tell me "invalid file", but I couldn't figure out what was wrong.
So that your optimization is taken into account. Now I'll process it, update version on Yandex, and post the next experts "dropped out" of the League. If it's interesting - I can write "for what I was kicked out". :)