Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones.
Do you trade with the help of an expert?
Nope...
I open a position in a direction that just seems interesting to me... with stops 100 pips each way (4-digit)... ...and I enjoy watching it happen.
Giving such a "toy" to a robot...?
I've said before that I make my profits from Vibrations in my trade statistics, by "playing" with position volumes. In my conditions, a robot is somehow useless to me
Well, I don't get it... What's there to enjoy?
I haven't looked at the charts in over half a year. Eurodollar, pounddollar, yen-dollar - I still see them sometimes, but the rest of the symbols - I don't even know what's there... Let the robots do the looking, and I'll keep an eye on the robots.
By the way, FlatSP AUDCAD got a stop loss today and went out of the top ten favourites. It is getting very close to being out of the "league", its allowable drawdown has already reached 90%. The quality of trading has decreased to 50%.
You are wrong. For some reason, most people think that "I'm going to do one more thing now, and it will work". But it won't. It won't. Practice shows that it is practically impossible to improve simple working systems in any way.
There is one more property that lies not on the surface. If there is a portfolio of strategies trading by different, but simple algorithms, then the output will be a superposition taking into account all features of the current trade condition!
You haven't understood the basic idea...
Neither simple strategies nor a set of simple strategies work in forex. The reasoning is simple: for so many years and not to repeat a simple profitable strategy is simply not realistic.
So we need a different approach to strategy development, and it's not so simple ...
About "superpositions" in your interpretation - it's a fiction and nothing more than that... 50 bicycles will not overtake a good car, no matter how much you want it to...
You just haven't had enough fun yet. In a while you'll get bored of sitting at the monitor and staring at the quotes. You need to automate. People have to create algorithms, and robots have to execute them.
... Maybe it's creative for him.
Nah... it's more like knitting at Granny's...
I disagree.
Vaughn, I cited charts - clearly strategies that work NOW. Yes, they may be "out of the league" at any moment, but for now - they work.
Even this very TS on AUDCAD has 90% of allowable drawdown, but nevertheless it was fixed a year before. And even if the slippage exceeds 100% now the TS will still be slightly profitable in the sum.
And as for 50 cyclists, they won't catch up with a car, but they will carry more people than even the best-quality car, and only a bus can compete with them.
Yes, the methods may be different: some by numbers, some by skills. It does not matter what colour the cat is, as long as it catches mice).
Yes, you're right! If it's crooked, unstable, but it works, it's enough for most traders, because statistically 95% of them are losing...
Every trader goes crazy in his own way!