Well, that's fine.
So tell me, why can't I Skype?
Or at least take ICQ! Remember that thing?
There's been no chat room for a thousand years.
They'll get a chat room up and running and it'll be fine.
Chat will be fine.
All right, conspirator, suit yourself...
I have a chat room that works.
It's just, you see, so much hassle over the simplest of problems...
Well, I'm tired tonight, I'm going to bed...
My chat is working, but I'm not getting any notifications.
Oh, Alexey, that's right now.
The analyzer swallowed the files, did not choke, gave its opinion on the best combination of parameters.
I'll process it, make it work, count two more redcoats in your account (it'll be 18, if I'm not mistaken ?)
P.S. Yes, now - everything is fine, errors corrected. You have 18 rekgcods in your account.
The current situation for "favourites".
The best profits (all TCs work without MM, with a minimum lot, the profit is a net result of trading in dollars):
Best profits chart:
Best by integral trading quality:
The best by trade quality chart:
As a reminder, any favourite TS is available in the strategy tester in the Expert Advisor on the Yandex CD.
Also attached to the archive is a general list of all the TS included in the League.
To work on a demo or real account - recode is required, which is given for the optimization of one of the TS of the system. In the near future a detailed illustrated optimization instruction will be added to the archive.
List of 'outsiders' in need of over-optimisation