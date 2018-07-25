Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 11
The current situation of the Trading System League favourites:
Balance charts of favourites (without MM, minimum lot):
I would like to remind you that "League of Trading Systems" Expert Advisor is available in Strategy Tester (there are versions both for MT5 and MT4) onYandex-disk. A brief instruction is included in the archive.
To get a red code (required for working outside the Strategy Tester) for any of the League favorites, one of the outsider systems should be optimized in MT5, as agreed with the author. Expert Advisors for optimizing individual TPs are available there.
When is there going to be an order to optimise this and that, periods and so on and so forth?
As I suspected, most of those interested fall into two categories:
1. You're a fraud. You're just very clever at hiding. What you really want is our money. We won't give you a penny! What? You want optimization? We could do it, but then you'd start asking for money, and we don't want to give you any. Your offer looks fraudulent - there's a catch somewhere, but I don't know where. It cannot be so that there is no catch!
2. interesting, interesting... But I don't know about testing, I don't use MT5, I don't understand anything about forex, I don't trust robots... If you give us a robot with one big button "Chop Money" and give us a guarantee against real estate - then we'd be glad to help you. Otherwise... we'll keep our eyes open for now.
Still, five people have downloaded expert advisers and said they will 'think about it'.
In addition, several people would like to have a signal from the best League TS, at my personal discretion, they would subscribe, but to engage in testing - they do not have time, and no desire. It will be, the account is already opened, I register as a seller. But I would not want the signal to be the main one. I would like the League to be based on people who reoptimise outsider systems, and use favourite systems as they see fit. I am merely the "coordinator". Regcodes are required solely for the League to be used by those who have participated in the optimization. I do not want to sell them, we will make money together.
About the 'outline' - it's all ready to go. In the archive on Yandex-disk- there are all 16 tester robots, a brief instruction on optimization and general .set-file.
THE CHALLENGE:
I take the first symbol out of the alphabetically untested ones:
AUDCHF,ChnFlatDTS Expert Advisor (channel, counter-trend entry, direct trailing), set-file from the archive, trading mode without delay, OHLC at 1M, deposit 10000, leverage 1:100, test period - exactly one year from today's date, forward - exactly 5 months (same date in August).
Optimize it, put the XML file from "Forward" tab (or send to e-mail HorseStep@mail.ru), and choose - which TS you are interested in. I check the XML-file, and if everything is OK, I write a three-month regexcode.
Current system by favourites (all working with a minimum lot):
Top ten in quality (special integral score, 1.0 is "Excellent", the TS to which we aspire):
Chart of the top ten in quality:
Top Ten Profit:
Graph of the top ten in terms of profit:
As a reminder, the Expert Advisor "League of Trading Systems", the list of TS included in the League at the moment and Expert Advisors to optimise individual TSs lie on Yandex-disk.
The basic Expert Advisor works in the strategy tester MT4 or MT5 without limitation (there are both versions), you only need to specify the master of the selected TS.
To get a three-month reorder on any of the TS-favourites - you need to test one of the "outsiders" for a year (in MT5, three to five hours of computer time on i5)
So I decided to try it and straight away got a problem - no account for MT5 - previously you gave for MT4 - wanted to create a new one, but don't know if "Use Hedging when trading" is checked?
Of course hedging is necessary ! (and it's OK to be "you").
Only MT5 hedged accounts are compatible with MT4 accounts. And I have a cross-platform code that should work equally on both MT4 and MT5. Regcode - will fit both "working" EAs. And the "working" Expert Advisor will work equally on MT4 and MT5 (with an accuracy to the spread).
But the testing, alas. only on MT5, testing in MT4 - does not stand up to scrutiny.
Also note that the average spread on EURUSD - should be less than 0.0002.I'll try this week - post an illustrated test instruction.
And here's not letting me in with the account
Login: 9968945
Investor password: TCxG16r9
Server: Alpari-ECN-Demo
2018.03.25 14:26:05.016 Network '9968945': authorization on Alpari-MT5-Demo failed (Invalid account)
Wait a minute, wait a minute...
You take a demo account from MT4, which is running League, and try to connect to it with MT5 terminal ! You obviously won't succeed.
You have to create a MT5 demo account, with hedging and a leverage of 1:100 or more.
You should use it to run the strategy tester for optimization with the parameters you have specified.
You can Skype: faststyx
We'll figure it out.This week - I will try to write an illustrated manual to cover everything step by step.
Hm, then kindly create an account. Because my leverage does not change - the terminal from the broker, apparently such a build...
Skype: faststyx
You got the terminal from the broker right - everything should be fine.
You can go straight to the terminal, go to Menu-File-Open Account, choose the demo server and open a demo account with hedging and with any leverage.
On it, we work in the Strategy Tester.