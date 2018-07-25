Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 13
Eh !!! Very embarrassing.
Five months forward, cancel !
It should be 2017 !I'll write in more detail in the instructions now. Because apparently others can make mistakes too. Inserted "today's date last year plus five months".
Confused. Can specific dates relative to today be written, for if we optimise on a range to today's date, what gives us a forward from the past, it should be from the future....
Here, it works for me now. Put the same dates.
I did.
Are messages like this normal?
2018.03.25 15:30:22.091 Core 5 genetic pass (0, 37) tested with error "incorrect input parameters" at 0:00:00.172
And then, I doubt that it is realistic to reoptimise everything every day, we should take the dates in some other way - by months, for example...
The problem is that, say, yesterday was a "control shot", the TC stopped, so now it only needs to be re-optimised the next day, so that yesterday's movement is taken into account.
Posted.
Are these messages normal?
Yes, it is normal.
This means that the combination of parameters - does not make sense. Well, for example, if we take TP of 10% of the daily TP and set the Breakeven trigger at 30% of the daily TP it's clear that such a trigger makes no sense and the Breakeven transfer will never work.
This speeds up optimisation.
Yes there is a problem that, say, yesterday was a "control shot", TC stopped - respectively, it is now necessary to re-optimize it only the next day, so that yesterday's movement was taken into account.
If urgency is required, then a table should be maintained for the public, so it would be clear what priorities to choose - I say - the order is needed :)
No particular urgency is required. But I'll think about a "handout" on how best to organise it.
Yeah, it's fine.
I know about the functionality, I just wanted to know if the set is correct.
About personal messages - something I don't have a corresponding icon with a new message...