Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 19

I have no period - the screenshot is what I have and the EA file is shown to confirm that this is what I downloaded today


 

Did you upload a new set file?

You've got four fields that aren't used ! You have to optimize them !

You download it from the new set file ! I told you, it's very important. You're losing fields... Actually, the main thing - the characteristic frequency of the market, the EMA period - we're not even considering. Plus, we only look at the input signal on the straight "shock bar", and we want to look at different signals.

And I do not understand why you do not want to open Skype? It would be much quicker...
 
You downloaded a new set - maybe the wrong one in the archive?

 

Let me double-check...

It'd be a lot easier if it was all over Skype... I don't see what the problem is, Alex...

 
; saved on 2018.03.24 20:41:59
; this file contains input parameters for testing/optimizing ChnFlatDTS expert advisor
To use it in the strategy tester, click Load in the context menu of the Inputs tab
;
wpIWorkPeriod_10=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_20=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_30=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_40=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_50=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_60=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_70=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_80=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_11=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_21=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_31=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_41=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_51=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_61=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_71=15||1||0||20||Y
wpIWorkPeriod_81=15||1||0||20||Y
ipsIChannelPeriod=24||||3|||0|||24||Y
lvcITPType=4|||1|||0|||4||N
lvcISLType=4|||1|||0|||4||N
dITPvsDATR=1||0.05||0.05||3||Y
dISLvsDATR=1||0.05||0.05||3||Y
trsITPvsSL4Flat=8||||1|||0|||10||Y
trsITPvsSL4Trend=8||6|||0|||15||Y
dIUnlossTriggerVsDATR=0|||0||0.05|||1||Y
dIUnlossDistanceVsDATR=0|||0||0.01||0.3||Y
dIProtectTPvsDATR=0|||0||0.1|||10||N
dIProtectSLvsDATR=0|||0||0.1|||10||N
 

Hmmm... You have a different set file...

I'm going to reload it now.
 

Re-downloaded.

For the life of me, I don't understand why you don't want to Skype.

After loading the set file - all variables should be ticked.
 
Reloaded

Everything is now highlighted for optimisation - ran it again.

 
Now everything has been allocated for optimisation - ran it again.

Well, that's fine.

So tell me, why can't I Skype?

Or at least take ICQ! Remember that thing?

