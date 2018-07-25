Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 19
I have no period - the screenshot is what I have and the EA file is shown to confirm that this is what I downloaded today
Did you upload a new set file?
You've got four fields that aren't used ! You have to optimize them !
You download it from the new set file ! I told you, it's very important. You're losing fields... Actually, the main thing - the characteristic frequency of the market, the EMA period - we're not even considering. Plus, we only look at the input signal on the straight "shock bar", and we want to look at different signals.And I do not understand why you do not want to open Skype? It would be much quicker...
You download it from a new set file !I don't understand why you don't want to open Skype? It would be much quicker...
You downloaded a new set - maybe the wrong one in the archive?
Let me double-check...
It'd be a lot easier if it was all over Skype... I don't see what the problem is, Alex...
Hmmm... You have a different set file...I'm going to reload it now.
Re-downloaded.
For the life of me, I don't understand why you don't want to Skype.
Reloaded
Everything is now highlighted for optimisation - ran it again.
Well, that's fine.
So tell me, why can't I Skype?
Or at least take ICQ! Remember that thing?