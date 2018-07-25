Optimise an EA and get the best of the optimised ones. - page 21
I'll process it, I'll make it, I'll count two more redcoats in your score (will be 18, if I'm not mistaken ?)
I think more than 18, for the fact that the set was wrong yesterday is not my fault :)
The current situation on 'favourites'.
Picture the effect in money, otherwise potentially interested parties will not be attracted!
I kind of took everything into account... You said 19 ?
So it's 19, why argue !
i'll check the last one, i'll put it in the league, it'll be 20. i'm not greedy, i can even give you a redcod, i really appreciate the help, alexei !I have the resources and time to write detailed instructions for beginners.
Yes, there is a result in money, and on each graph on the ordinate axis - directly in dollars at a constant lot 0.01 ! If you intend to trade a bigger lot - multiply accordingly, and get the result.
And for those who are too lazy to think - I will open a signal as soon as I am registered.
Ioptimized thisEMAFlatDTS_GBPUSD 3 times - the first time to the new version of EA, the second time with a wrong set, and the third time with a correct one. I figured that, but it's not about parrots :)
Who knows what it is, in money or percent - it's not written there...
Of course, everything will be much better with a signal!
OK, how many regexes do you think you should have?
I added that the result is purely in dollars.
The list of 'outsiders' at the moment:
As you counted it, so be it.