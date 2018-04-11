Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 4
Attempt #2 - buying cinema tickets via Rambler Cashier with an ePayments card. It says something wrong. Tried it 5 times, the numbers entered are correct. The card can not pay for online purchases, it turns out?
This is very, very bad.
You can, and everything works fine.
Stop making up nonsense. This is a normal, fully functional card.
I went to Magnit just now, and Magnit was fine, the purchase went through. But the Rambler card didn't go through. Wrote to the TA, maybe they will say. They have written that online purchases can be. Why should I make up all sorts of nonsense?
There are such people.
Just like there are online services that don't want to take risks. So are the realities of anti-fraud, which in different countries gives a success rate of 40% to 80% for card payments regardless of the coolness of the card/bank.
Try to buy a ticket of some kind for 100p through Rambert Cashiers and see if I'm right
When you contact them, you will easily get an answer like "we only accept payments from Russian bank cards when paying from Russian IP".
They buried themselves a long time ago actually.
Reread your original statement about paying by card online.
There you go, and you say I'm an idiot.
I'll say it again.
Reread your statement. No one is going to forgive you for making generalisations based on a single case.
Not a statement, a question. Okay. Everything works in principle, with a few exceptions like Rambler. Well, fuck it.
Today I bought at magnet for 603 roubles and got $10.87 off. That's fine.