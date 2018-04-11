Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 6
Privat
course now
26.000 / 26.455
Not much of a difference either.
Nice thinking(
mt4 abandonment
Alexandr Saprykin, 2018.03.07 08:37
Wealthy people are rich because they know how to count money and do not throw money around for unnecessary commissions and interest etc.
I didn't write about a big difference.
I posted a screenshot of my purchase report.
I didn't see that 2.6% figure I've seen so often on the e-payments discussion page in this screenshot.
Privat - 26.05 and e-paymants25.78 = 1%.
1 + 2.6 kind of not at all 2.6%.
+ service fee per month, +/- depends on this turnover, let's assume 0.4%, from the average. Total 3.6+0.4 = 4.0%.
4%, which is an approximate real value, is not 2.6% at all.
Here's another gem for E Payments
This system has a big difference from others in cunning marketing.
It seems like a good exchange rate and instant transfers, but if you look closely, the system takes more than its share...
I had a kiwi wallet after a year of downtime, first they zeroed out and then they deleted it, without any warning, found out after the fact, the money was <1000r.
My report for today.
epaymants rate 25.78, NBU today 26.34 (no lower this year)
Difference of 2.17% + e-paymants commission of 2.6% = 4.77% (excluding card maintenance fees)
Strange, I have a different rate. Has it changed by the evening?
But if nothing else, the fee is approximately as promised: 100-25.613079/(26.3068/100) = 2.64%.
The mastercard website even says that it should have charged 5 cents more:
2.17% difference + 2.6% e-paymants fee = 4.77%
Why add 2.6%? The report shows the full amount of the charge, including the fee. And the rate is calculated inclusive of the fee.
Yes, I had 188.