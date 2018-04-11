Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 6

Vladimir Zubov:

Privat

course now

DOL:

26.000 / 26.455

Not much of a difference either.

Nice thinking(

Wealthy people are rich because they know how to count money and do not throw money around for unnecessary commissions and interest etc.


 
I didn't write about a big difference.

I posted a screenshot of my purchase report.

I didn't see that 2.6% figure I've seen so often on the e-payments discussion page in this screenshot.

Privat - 26.05 and e-paymants25.78 = 1%.

1 + 2.6 kind of not at all 2.6%.

+ service fee per month, +/- depends on this turnover, let's assume 0.4%, from the average. Total 3.6+0.4 = 4.0%.

4%, which is an approximate real value, is not 2.6% at all.

 

Here's another gem for E Payments


This system has a big difference from others in cunning marketing.

It seems like a good exchange rate and instant transfers, but if you look closely, the system takes more than its share...

 
For almost a year I have been using EP without any balance adjustments. Have you tried asking technical support about it?
 
Irek Gilmutdinov:

I had a kiwi wallet after a year of downtime, first they zeroed out and then they deleted it, without any warning, found out after the fact, the money was <1000r.

Same thing, they cancelled the card, the bastards
 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

My report for today.

epaymants rate 25.78, NBU today 26.34 (no lower this year)

Difference of 2.17% + e-paymants commission of 2.6% = 4.77% (excluding card maintenance fees)

Strange, I have a different rate. Has it changed by the evening?


But if nothing else, the fee is approximately as promised: 100-25.613079/(26.3068/100) = 2.64%.

The mastercard website even says that it should have charged 5 cents more:

 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

2.17% difference + 2.6% e-paymants fee = 4.77%

Why add 2.6%? The report shows the full amount of the charge, including the fee. And the rate is calculated inclusive of the fee.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Why add 2.6%? The report shows the full amount of the charge, already with the fee. And the rate is calculated inclusive of the fee.

I cannot find the cheque, is the amount in the cheque and the amount in the "Transaction currency" the same?

If it is, the fee is lower than 2.6%.

Next time I will save the receipt and check it.

 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

Strange, my course is different. Has it changed by the evening?




The course changes all the time during the day. I don't remember exactly, but I think it says on the EP website that the rate is maintained for ten minutes I think.
 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

I can't find the cheque, is the amount in the cheque and the amount in the "Transaction currency" the same?

If it is, the fee is lower than 2.6%.

Next time I save the receipt, I'll check.

Yes, I had 188.

