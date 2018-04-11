Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 7
By the way, suspended the article. How will I get that dough out later? Interesting question.)))
Articles and wrote before (not here), all directly to the MC. Why do I need all these BM, kiwi, etc. at one time?
The fee is even less than 2.6% (if there are no charges for earlier payments).
My report for today.
Rate epaymants 25.78, the NBU today is 26.34 (this year there was no lower).
Difference of 2.17% + e-paymants commission of 2.6% = 4.77% (excluding card maintenance fees)
I.e. 25,78 - is it already taking into account the EP commission? And taking into account the exchange rate of 26.20 or even 26 UAH, the commission of 2.6% at the rate of MasterCard may come out as 1-1.5% of the real rate?
The mastercard website even says that I should have been charged 5 cents more:
Everything falls into place: the transaction is confirmed, the charge is exactly what it says on the mastercard website:
Yes, the rate is inclusive of the fee.
I do my bookkeeping at home, write down expenses and income, I noticed that I write off $7.15 as an expense and a day later the amount changes to $7.20.
At first I didn't understand why the balances don't add up, but when I went to look at the transactions, I was surprised...
I'm still looking and I'll show you the proof...
Pay attention to the payment status "Confirmed" or "Unconfirmed". Since it is a conversion, the amount is not debited from the card $ immediately, but actually after the bank sells the currency. Hence the imaginary discrepancies.
Here are the vouchers.
Initially the payment did not go through, I mixed up the pin code and then it went through.
Please note after a while they corrected the payment by 0.13 cents.
Without my knowledge. !!!!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Who uses ePayments payment system for withdrawal?
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.04.11 18:59
What makes you think you have to ask? You are not allowed to make an adjustment because you are not really exchanging money the moment you make a purchase.
When withdrawing it charges another 2.6% (it says so in the rules)
and on cancellation does not withdraw...