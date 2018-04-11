Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card
Hi all.
Made a $20 withdrawal from here this morning to an ePayments card to try it out. The card is activated and has 20 quid on it. That was before lunch.
After lunch I went to a Fix-Price shop and picked up more than 800 rubles worth of goods.
At the checkout what happened:
1) The mass-pay (or whatever) card was not attached, although it had the appropriate icon on it.
Slipped the card into the card-reading thingy. Entered the pin code. И
2) Says insufficient funds, declined.
Got a disgruntled look on my face from the saleswoman, tongue twitching. Lied about the card being American, blah, blah, blah. Paid with another debit card.
I wonder why that was. 20 quid is over 1000 rubles. The order for 872 rubles. I know about the 2.6% commission, it fits into the amount and there's enough money.
I got a message on my email:
Authorization denied - is that not enough funds? Probably the pin is wrong.
On this thing where you insert the card there was a message: insufficient funds. Usually it says Wrong PIN, that kind of thing. Also, my pin code consists of 4 identical digits.
Screenshot from the LK. It says cancellation of purchase. Which version will it be? Who was able to use the card?
One version, but the correct one. Money you need to put from your wallet to your card before you use the card. :)
Already got it) I'm a fool myself)
No, you're not a fool, you're just a user.
Fools are the ones who did it, the account - card......
As if you can not immediately put money on the card and only if you need it, the user of the card itself will put it on the account...
That is why and for other reasons, I occasionally try to get the Admins to add Visa or MasterCard.
And my 20 litre bucket to your drops)
----------
I will take this opportunity to tell you about a good and, most importantly, fast way to withdraw to the card. You go to the nearest Megaphone's shop and get a card there:https://bank.megafon.ru/tariffs.
Next (for me) transfer to WM, and from there to the card. I pay in shops, I rarely withdraw cash.
Well, Qiwi is more convenient. What is in the account is automatically available on the card. On the other hand depends on how you look at it. On ePayments can be limited to transfer to the card, which on the other hand is also not bad.
You can't transfer the money directly from the MC to the Kiwi. But yes, kiwi is a handy thing.
