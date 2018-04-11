Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not a statement, a question. All right. Everything works in principle, with a few exceptions like the rumbler box office. Well, fuck it.
Bought at magnet today for 603 rblz, got $10.87 off. That's good.
How much commission did you pay?
How much commission did you pay?
I did not calculate the fee separately. They say 2.6%. Here is a screenshot of the transaction and you can calculate it if you like:
How much commission did you pay?
they say 5% if the transaction is in roubles.+ undervalued exchange rate
I did not calculate the fee separately. They say 2.6%. Here is a screenshot of the transaction and you can calculate it if you like:
They've already reduced it, so my information is out of date.
they say 5% if the transaction is in roubles.+ undervalued rate
POS transactions - free of charge - it says in II.Epayments card account maintenance.
And a footnote, if the currency is different, 2.6%.
Total 2.6%
they say 5% if the transaction is in roubles.+ undervalued rate
My report for today.
epaymants rate 25.78, NBU today 26.34 (no lower this year)
difference 2.17% + e-paymants commission 2.6% = 4.77% (excluding card maintenance fees)
epaymants rate 25.78, NBU today 26.34 (no lower this year)
There is a spread everywhere
There is a spread everywhere
There is no buying rate of 25.78 in any bank in Ukraine. (I am not talking about exchangers, where it is naturally a bit better)
The purchase rate of 25.78 is not available at any bank in Ukraine. (I'm not talking about exchangers, where it is naturally a bit better)
Privat
now the rate is
26.000 / 26.455
Not much of a difference either.