Evgeniy Zhdan:

Not a statement, a question. All right. Everything works in principle, with a few exceptions like the rumbler box office. Well, fuck it.

Bought at magnet today for 603 rblz, got $10.87 off. That's good.

Vladimir Pastushak:

I did not calculate the fee separately. They say 2.6%. Here is a screenshot of the transaction and you can calculate it if you like:


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

they say 5% if the transaction is in roubles.

Evgeniy Zhdan:

They've already reduced it, so my information is out of date.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

they say 5% if the transaction is in roubles.

POS transactions - free of charge - it says in II.Epayments card account maintenance.

And a footnote, if the currency is different, 2.6%.

Total 2.6%

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Pos transactions without commission if paid in the same currency as the card currency. When paying for purchases in a currency other than the card's currency a 2.6% conversion fee is charged. Exchange rate is the market average at the time of purchase/exchange.
 

My report for today.

epaymants rate 25.78, NBU today 26.34 (no lower this year)

difference 2.17% + e-paymants commission 2.6% = 4.77% (excluding card maintenance fees)

 
Arkadii Zagorulko:

There is a spread everywhere

 
Evgeniy Zhdan:

There is no buying rate of 25.78 in any bank in Ukraine. (I am not talking about exchangers, where it is naturally a bit better)

Arkadii Zagorulko:

The purchase rate of 25.78 is not available at any bank in Ukraine. (I'm not talking about exchangers, where it is naturally a bit better)

Privat

now the rate is

DOL:

26.000 / 26.455

Not much of a difference either.

