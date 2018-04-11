Got stood up in a shop with an ePayments card - page 3
What about a visa from kiwi? You can open their card there, I don't remember the conditions, I think it was free, but whoever needs it will look at it.
The only drawback is cash withdrawal, they charge an interest rate starting at 2% and higher, but they do that in all such systems.
No... I transfer to mine... it's 2% + 50p and the withdrawal is free
total of 4% + 50 p
Haven't looked in a while... They've expanded the range, and the terms have become more convenient ))))
Where did such a ... how should I say ... information?
I don't know about kiwi. I don't know about kiwi, but if there has been no movement in my account for more than two years, they send me a warning and charge me 270 rubles if I don't deposit funds within a month after receiving a warning.
I see, thank you.
My wallet after a year of inactivity was first zeroed out and then deleted, without any warning, I found out after the fact, the money was <1000r.
Активными Qiwi считает пользователей, которые воспользовались своим кошельком хотя бы раз в течение года, пишут «Ведомости». По истечении этого срока компания начинает списывать с неактивных владельцев кошельков комиссию: 10 рублей в день в течение трёх месяцев, а затем 0,25% в день от оставшейся на счете суммы.
Revenue from commissions from inactive users rose almost 70% in 2015, from RUB 656m to RUB 1.1bn, according to Qiwi's report.
That is if you have an anonymous purse. I was also warned once and wrote to the support service. They replied that this is cleaning old unused wallets. As soon as I assured them - the problem is gone (or rather, the period of non-use increases to 10 years)
The wallet is not anonymous, I sent them scans of my passport as soon as I registered the wallet to confirm. I really did not use this wallet more than two years, as I use WM more. And just recently received a warning that they will start to write off funds from the wallet gradually.
PS: about 10 years of inactivity - they wrote themselves
PPS: But I use the wallet now from time to time, so I can't check it ))))
Maybe they have new rules. Usually nobody reads agreements about rules of use. :)