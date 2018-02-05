The psychology of the successful trader. - page 12
Forecasting is nothing, trading is everything.
This is the reason why everyone wants to see a statement, not a forecast
To each his own.
Predictions are a game and a very interesting one.
They introduce experience, make you analyze a bit more than looking at the indicator, give you confidence in your actions, even at a betIt's not a good idea...
Absolutely no surprise at all.
When I first joined the forum, I used my hands to raise my deposit 8 times in an evening.
I even got a call from a brokerage house to stop
Yeah, mercy say, don't trade. ))))
I didn't make a withdrawal. I pissed off one order for the whole total depo, and in the morning I called it in. )))).
And I'm still in the forex.
To paraphrase...
A sofa analyst is just an analysis. A trader is someone who was able to make money on his forecast.
The fact that I now predict the growth of the euro to the level of 1.35 and the price reaches it, does not mean that I succeed, because I only said something, not earned on it. Predicting and earning are very different things. You can confidently predict a 500 point rise, but still exit the market with a 5 point profit, because this is a money work, not a carrot work.
Do you feel the difference?
not by 1.35, but by 1.42 kind of predicted.
long in the market.
so no, i don't feel it.
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
(1) Кажущаяся легкость достижения успеха на рынке и осознания несоответствия этой уверенности реалиям рынка, ломает психику человека.
(2) Finally, traders must realise that, the market cannot be captured by the power of the human mind. The human mind, over millions of years of evolution, has not been confronted with the solution of such complex problems and tries to follow the path of trial and error that it knows.
(3) None of the traders alone, or their community as a whole, has so far succeeded in formulating the basic laws of the market in order to be able to pass them on or teach them from hand to hand. Everybody thinks he or she can learn the basics of profitable trading. It seems to me that the only right way in this case is to find ways of revealing the immutable regularities of the market with their subsequent formalisation in the form of ATC,
(4) but to educate the psyche so as not to interfere with this system. Achieving this goal of non-interference is already an enormous burden on the psyche. The human psyche cannot be asked to do more than what it is potentially capable of doing. Do not traumatise your psyche by demanding the impossible. Psychologists have not dealt with such interventions on the psyche and are powerless to help in a mental breakdown. One must train one's psyche and come to terms with the fact that, the market is not a platform for extraction of super-profits, but a field with a probability of extracting a modest profit commensurate with the refinancing rate of the major market participants with the involvement of a powerful mathematical apparatus on which the psyche can rely with confidence.
(5) Everyone should contribute to this noble cause and not shake the results of their private successes. Every self-respecting trader must be able to explain his success by testing which theory or assumption.
(1) - the danger of trading (some people thinking that they can easily win, mortgage their flats or take out large loans, and when they lose, they all hang themselves).
(2) here is not quite so, now there are special methodologies, when well-coordinated collective efforts and the help of computers solved very complex problems - previously impossible.
(3) here it is true.
(4) this is a job for psychologists (to study a new phenomenon and approach to solving it).
(5) good call, I support it.
Cool movie.
By the way, cool simulator, you can compete with your psychology :)
Drop your results here :) I need at least 20 trades to be statistically accurate.
Although... for some reason only 4 trades opened and the game ended... but all in the + :)
Ahh... there then randomly choose another chart and need to continue trading on it