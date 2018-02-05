The psychology of the successful trader. - page 13
By the way, cool simulator, you can compete with your psychology :)
Get the results here :) my trades need to be at least 20 for stats.
Although... for some reason only 4 trades opened and the game ended... but all in the + :)
In the tester can not work the psychological factor by definition!
Where's the link to the emulator?
chartgame.com
Yes it can, emotions are the same :)
not convenient simulator, krafik constantly demasculates, bullshit
not a handy simulator, krafik constantly rescaling, bullshit.
Just wanted to write about it. No way to see anything at all, the simulator on the principles of "casino". Quit halfway through.
I'm still in business... already on my 4th chart )
Oh, I've had enough, it's fun, I emptied it all and took a 100k loan from the bank for a new deposit.
I recommend these kind of simulators :)
In the simulator all very fast, in real life all very long, and at the first farther back the price after 2 hours of waiting - you start to get nervous. In the tester you can make +100% a day, but in the real one ...
It is only good to understand that the account can be drained, and not just increased.
it's a great way to quickly check that, even without psychology, everything is rapidly and easily drained, when the approach is haphazard
I advise "psychologists" to try it to get disappointed in their beliefs and abilities (they won't be able to blame their psyche anymore)
It's a hell of a topic, isn't it? I once had a medical check-up in a 'nut house' where there was a section called 'Borderline Conditions' - they allow the use of mobile phones there. :)
Science of psychology or not... When you have money of your own, it puts pressure on the psyche.