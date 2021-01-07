From theory to practice - page 1944
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
These are the figures set by the system for the next purchase and sale
no
It's not the future, it's the present.
And what I want to tell you, gentlemen gold diggers...
BUT!
There's no cheating!
A sucker's trick)
Well, if a man is a sucker, any market will get him out of cash in no time)
That doesn't change the fact that forex is a scam.
This does not change the fact that forex is a scam.
To claim anything, there must be at least some evidence.
Do you have any?
And another immodest question.
Did you have foreign currency in your hands that you exchanged at the exchange office?
To claim anything, there must be at least some evidence.
Do you have any?
And one more immodest question.
Did you have any foreign currency in your hand that you exchanged at the exchange office?
))) You know very well that there is no proof and there can't be. The proof is with those who organised all this, who rule the ball.
A counter question. Prove that Forex is not a scam. And you have no proof.
I can't prove it, you can't. How can you do that? Statistics tell us that the ratio is 95/5. Sort of leave hope to the most zealous, the proudest.
It's like, "I'm smart! I'm not just in the 5%, I'm confidently in the 0.5% of unicums". The hubris is quickly knocked down)
Offline currency has not been changed.
))) You know very well that there is no proof and there cannot be. The proof is with those who orchestrated all this, who rule the ball.
A counter question. Can you prove that forex is not a scam? And you have no proof.
I can't prove it, you can't. How can you do that? Statistics tell us that the ratio is 95/5. Sort of leave hope to the most zealous, the proudest.
It's like, "I'm smart! I'm not just in the 5%, I'm confidently in the 0.5% of unicums". The swagger goes down quickly.)
Offline currency hasn't been changed.
I see that you do not have the faintest idea about price formation, let alone about forex.
Don't bullshit people. Come to complain to us that you're a sucker? If you do not understand anything, forex is to blame. That's cool. Go ahead.)
Guys, it's 1945 soon.
Didn't get it right away. Got it down to 1945....
It took me a while to figure it out. Got it down to 1945....
9 May is the 1945 page coming up XD
Happy Victory Day, everyone!