From theory to practice - page 1948
What money does China buy raw materials from Australia for? And what money do you buy trainers for in China?
Forex is a global financial network, connects a huge number of participants, and everyone in the world already depends on it.
And the specific prices of goods or services are only in your shops.
Goods from overseas will depend on the price of currency on forex and have a direct link to forex.
This is not philosophical speculation. This is our current life. One has to understand it and accept it.
Yes..., a man so eager to recruit disciples needs a teacher himself).
Is it because speculators can't change the direction of price movement that forex has become a scam?
Here we go.
Let's get off))
Exactly. Give us quote history, indicators, economic indicators, rating agencies, interest rates, meetings, speeches,... Please! Analyse! Create your own "reality". You're rubbing it in about buyers and sellers. They, ....., set the price.))
Ridiculous!
You have to mix it all in one pile... buying a cup of sunflower seeds and a billionaire from China... and forex ears sticking out everywhere....
Bravo! I haven't laughed like that in a long time!
Yes..., a man so eager to recruit students needs a teacher himself).
A teacher, even when wrong, remains a teacher. And teaching and markets are not compatible.
I love professors and academics who argue how the African continent is moving away from the American continent, how space and time are expanding.
What is space expanding into? Probably the world into the ocean.) Space and time does not exist there and we will expand our view of the world like a boy who inflates a balloon.
Such is the idea of markets.
To dictate your terms
Why? :)))
In the USSR, a glass of sunflower seeds cost 10 kopecks. A meal in a canteen cost 70 kopeks. A litre of petrol cost 5 to 20. Public transport fare was 5 to 6. Average wages ranged from 120 to 250 rubles. Prices were stable.
The forex market came and prices changed every day.
Even for sunflower seeds)))).
Where has everyone gone?
Did Covid19 put them all together?
I'll post a drawing to check survivability. Maybe they'll get better.)
We got 33% in one day. We'll have to test it over a month's distance.
This is the mark-up from May 3 in the template. Already shown before.
The 2 white lines were added on 10 May. Relevant to the present day.