How to configure a strategy to backtest
Look at the following articles here
- Tester in the Terminal MetaTrader 4: It Should Be Known
- How To Implement Your Own Optimization Criteria
and more from this link.
Hi all,
I would like to backtest my strategy in MT4 but I don't know how to reconfigure the settings so that it searches for my criteria for entry and exit. Anyone know of any videos or tips on how to configure backtesting in MT4? Thanks for your time!
Backtest your strategy or backtest your EA?
Backtest your strategy or backtest your EA?
Backtest my specific technique not an EA. I have my own criteria for entry, targets, exits, etc. and want to be able to enter that into the tester so it can run a simulation for me. Is that possible?
Look at the following articles here
- Tester in the Terminal MetaTrader 4: It Should Be Known
- How To Implement Your Own Optimization Criteria
and more from this link.
Thanks Sergey
Hi all,
I would like to backtest my strategy in MT4 but I don't know how to reconfigure the settings so that it searches for my criteria for entry and exit. Anyone know of any videos or tips on how to configure backtesting in MT4? Thanks for your time!
It is better off to back-test your specific technique through testing your EA (so comes the Unit-test...)
MT4's Strategy Tester only provides several basic benchmarks (such as profit factor), whereas MT5's are far better. Intuitively speaking, the smoother the equity curve (not the balance one), the better. Statistically and financially speaking (and in professional finance/academic field), the Sharpe ratio, which only MT5 provides, for example, is critical. Below, for example, is the one of my EAs that passes aforementioned winnow-process.
Yang
email: [email address was deleted by moderator]
Backtest my specific technique not an EA. I have my own criteria for entry, targets, exits, etc. and want to be able to enter that into the tester so it can run a simulation for me. Is that possible?
Please, provide an example of how you define your criteria. Indicators, objects, news or something else?
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Hi all,
I would like to backtest my strategy in MT4 but I don't know how to reconfigure the settings so that it searches for my criteria for entry and exit. Anyone know of any videos or tips on how to configure backtesting in MT4? Thanks for your time!