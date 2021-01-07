From theory to practice - page 1565
:))) In the complex, please... For the whole of August - so you can see it's not a one-size-fits-all deal.
What's the question, that's the answer. If I do August, ask for a year. I do a year's worth, you ask for the real-estate. I will show the real state, you may ask for bank reference on income for the last year. Here's the test for August.
Yes, I agree. You did it promptly - I don't see any catching or tinkering.
Thank you. That was awesome.
What for? No need.
It was important for me to see that trading in relation to MA in the channel to return to the average, which gives a stupid 0 for August with a huge drawdown - it's all nonsense and that there are other profitable strategies.
In my case, this means that I am switching completely to my lower chart:
And will only work with it from now on.
Thank you!
I'm glad if the video has somehow helped you to understand which way to go)
:) Still, I'll torture my lower chart some more. If I lose it too, then yes.
Here's the balance graph:
Draw a straight line lower the effect will be the same, tell me a newbie what did you see in the lower chart?
It's just interesting to hear how the price touched the lower one, take a ruler and draw a horizontal line on the monitor, the effect will be tremendous!
I haven't tried it with M5 for example, there's ADX and a lot of standard indices that work well if you prepare them properly, or am I wrong? I want to hear the answer... Why do you analyze your strategy? Where are all the developers from 2005-2009? When you go there, new blood grinds down the same way, there were professors from Tajikistan, I do not remember his name, by the way where is he with his formula, he worked out something there....
Have you ever doubted that before?)))
The bottom is not the MA, but the variance, the calculation of which is based on a certain formula. There are no MAs at all. To understand how to build the bottom indicator, you have to reread all 1500 pages of this thread.
Is that all you need? You've got the Grail, as well as many others... I alone, like a beaten dog, keep looking for it, looking for it... And howling at the moon at night....
I understand you, we've all been through these millstones. But if we had listened to what people with experience told us, we would have understood where to go sooner. But people are like that until they get it all, nothing comes to them, so you are not the first and not the last.
I've already written above, a professor even wrote an article about his formula, even the programmers involved, I myself tested this code was a fool, but everyone who took part in it was no better))) And those who have experience just watched this whole circus)))) There was a lot, how many different strategies we looked through, and what? We all ended up going back to standard ones, was it worth the effort?
You may take ADX, I have shown you the entrance condition. Once a month take 20 pips to start with, then more, and train yourself to restraint. You will succeed! 20 pips a month is a lot, take my word for it. You can spend a thousand trades, you will end up with 1000 points minus at the end of the month or even more.