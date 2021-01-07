From theory to practice - page 1564
Che, do you see how dreary this thread is?!
Please - show me a chart of any strategy that on an impulse move USDCHF for 23 August 2019 would make a profit.
Silence... Only the backyard cat Felix put up some rubbish (probably a primus) and that's it. Ugh.
This is not how you want it and this is not how you want it))))))))))))))))))))
Elementary, Watson).
This is not how you want it and this is not how you want it))))))))))))))))))))
Yeah, no... I'm not... I'm just bored. That's not how you do things.
Elementary, Watson.)
:))) In the aggregate, please... For the whole of August - so you can see it's not a one-size-fits-all deal.
Elementary, Watson).
The MASHA period must have been a month? :)))
https://yadi.sk/d/ibG2ep0PilIdJQ
Here you can download the video and see how my system is performing over the period you were talking about.
That's funny.
That's cool.
I could do you for the whole month of August, no matter what.
I can do the whole month of August for you, it makes no difference at all.
Don't. At least you can see the man's working, not just playing Vysotsky. Thanks, man.
And the volatility on the given date (at one of the foreign brokers) was:
on m5 - 106 trends and 7606 pips with a potential return of 65 trades and 4182 pips,
on m15 - 40 trends and 5040 pips, potential profit of 31 trades and 3717 pips,
on h1 - 5 trends and 2721 pips, with potential return of 4 trades and 2569 pips.
but here it is)
If you noticed that almost all my tests have a percentage of profitable trades tends to 90%.
I wonder why?)
I didn't tweak anything. i practically tested and posted the results as soon as you wrote what to test and in what period of time.
I didn't make any adjustments, as I didn't have time to do it. I was testing EURUSD while you were writing)
So either you listen to me about statistics repeating themselves but history never repeats itself, or you do what you've been doing and believe in a miracle that never happens.
Yes, I agree. You have done everything promptly - I don't see any trick or tinkering.
Thank you. That was cool.