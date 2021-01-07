From theory to practice - page 1568
Maybe forex doesn't have such a pattern that you get 30 percent a month... then it turns out we're looking for a needle in a haystack that doesn't have one.
It's just that forex has become so greedy that it has become almost unrealistic to make money on it.
And all these funny pictures with the analysis of historical data - it's... I don't even know what to call it
There are, of course, a lot of people to list who are not too lazy to think about it ........But rather to name those who don't - .... ?
Give Sanka the formula already)))
Maybe there are no such patterns in forex that give 30% a month... Maybe there are no such patterns in forex that give 30% a month... then it turns out that we are looking for a needle in a haystack where there is none.
It depends on what kind of drawdown. For me it is acceptable if the profit for a month >= the maximum drawdown for the same period.
Give Sanka the formula already)))
There are no formulas in the markets, only interest.
The green one in the basement will come and the interest will change.
The green one in the basement will come and the interest will change.
As long as we're having an art class,.... here's a picture, too.
Have you tried looking at the graph itself, comrades?
Of course not.
It's a pretty interesting picture to me. No kidding.
Not everything is clear. But interesting.
What are you looking for on a dead chart? There's no fish.
Life is boiling here and now, the rest is history.
although
There is and will be more interesting life, like during the day
What happens during the day, well, no one has even thrown a hint
For example on MOEX twice a day.
What kind of formula is needed if you need it on forex too?
It repeats all the time. The main thing is to profit fromit.
Better a terrible ending than a horror without an ending....
today was the schnobel prize
Scientists received awards for their research in psychology:
The prize in psychology went to German scientist Fritz Strack, who found that a writing pen in the mouth causes a smile, which makes a person happier