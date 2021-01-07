From theory to practice - page 1438
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Man, I've told you 100 times before that my TS is written in VisCim, there's no tester and I'm working on my own risk purely on theory.
If someone had quickly tested the Warlock algorithm, I would certainly have plugged it in as well.
I guess it wasn't meant to be...
Why are you pouring?
on your signal it said algotrading 100%
Why are you pouring?
On your signal, it said 100% alt-trading.
??? So? You're on automatic, but you don't have a tester. So what?
Go to sleep, Rena.
??? So? You're on automatic, and you don't have a tester. So what?
Go to sleep, Rena.
If it's automatic, then why are you asking someone to write?I can watch my system work, but I can't write a programme, at least not today.
If it's automatic, then why are you asking someone to write it?I can watch my system work, but I can't write a program, at least not today.
:))) Are you a trader or a chekist? I don't get it...
I asked fora quick one, until tomorrow. It could take me a year to set up my own tester in WisCime.
Okay, forget it...
:))) Are you a trader or a chekist? I don't get it...
I asked for a quick one, until tomorrow. It could take me a year to set up my own tester in WisCime.
All right, forget it...
a lot of people say Sherlock.
but I'm not a Sherlockian.
the logic is simple
Once again, put the signals on the chart.
if you do. at least one sell below the next buy it's a clear sign of a flaw in the TC.
the next problem to solve is the pivot point
so don't rush to invest, there's a lot of work to be done.
Gentlemen!!!
Zhenya is silent... And I, edge of shouting, need test results on various currency pairs.
Hang on. It's not like I've been sitting at the monitor the whole time. I just got here.
Here. Maybe I've got something wrong there. I'll PM an expert for tests.
Here. Maybe I have calculated something wrong there. I will send you an Expert Advisor for testing.
Can I see a timetable? Is it for this year? And on any other pair, e.g. GBPUSD? Have you recalculated the variance?
I have no time to test it - my TS is working on the real account, my computer is busy, I'm going on a business trip. That's why I'm busy...
Can I see a timetable? Is it for this year? And on any other pair, e.g. GBPUSD? Have you recalculated the variance?
I have no time to test it - my TS is working on the real account, my computer is busy, I'm going on a business trip. That's why I'm busy...
GBPUSD chart is even worse. I have calculated it using the variance in the PS, but maybe I have not calculated it correctly, I don't know. I posted the open code in the PS and it's all clear there.
On GBPUSD the chart is even worse. I've calculated it using the dispersion that is in the PM. May be I haven't got it right, I don't know. I posted the open code in the PM, everything is clear there.
That can't be right!!!
I have on a test I made in Excel, for December 2018 - April 2019 out of 12 trades 10 positive, 2 negative. Total profit = 300 pips! Something you're doing wrong...
True, I'm not working with OPEN M1 after all, but with my thinned data... But, there cannot be such a difference.