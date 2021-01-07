From theory to practice - page 1441
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In the chart above is the price + Bolinger with a period of 20 minutes.
At the bottom of the chart is currency demand in percentages (Blue - EUR, Red - USD) also with a period of 20 minutes.
I don't see any regularities, if you see anything interesting please let me know.
What I see. Demand for EUR is not rising, demand for USD is falling. Hence, the pair will fall back to where it went up from.
Here's another example
"It's a bit far-fetched, of course.)
In the chart above is the price + Bolinger with a period of 20 minutes.
At the bottom of the chart, the demand for the currency as a percentage (Blue - EUR, Red - USD) also with a period of 20 minutes.
I don't see any regularities. If you see something interesting write it down.
The correct look for the demand should be as follows.
Lilac -EUR
Green -USD
The difference with the lag is a smooth histogram.
Is that clear to everyone?
At least ask one question.)
At least ask why the histogram is blue and not red))
Is that clear to everyone?
At least ask one question.)
At least ask why the bar graph is blue and not red.)
What are we supposed to understand? Is it right or is it wrong?
Is that clear to everyone?
At least ask one question.)
At least ask why the histogram is blue and not red))
Do we have to ask a question about the cluster indyku, which is 15 years old?
Let's at least discuss clouds of Ishimoku... classic as it may be))
And where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?
Once again I am convinced that forum posts cannot be trusted.
As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.
The signal with the name "formulae" has gone into a slump.
And where is the 30% a day, with a drawdown of zero?
Once again, I am convinced that forum posts cannot be trusted.
As long as there is no normal monitoring with evidence - all information on the forum, by default, is considered unreliable.
And Renat has disappeared, no time to post, probably inventing a new formulae ).