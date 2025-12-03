How can I use refunded money in MQL5 Account Balance for new Market purchase ?

 I encountered an issue where a $499 refund was successfully credited back to my MQL5 Account Balance following a cancelled EA purchase, but when attempting to buy the correct EA now, I cannot find any option to use these existing funds for the payment. Could you please advise on how to proceed, as the amount is currently stuck in my balance and I can only see external payment options?  
 
It may be some hours or days for delay ... you can ask the service desk about it. Because we (on the forum) have nothing to do with it sorry.
 
There is no live person at the service desk, it is only handled by A.I and there is no option for my question.
 
You need to wait the "lock" days period, it's indicated in your Payments data.
