Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 17
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in trailing method, what is different about :
Better to test on strategy tester.
Hi!
Trailing stop doesn't working for me. Wich one you advice to test?
In strategy tester there are some order modify error:
In strategy tester there are some order modify error:
what setting do you use?
what setting do you use?