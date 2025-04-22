Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 17

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Toko Ada:
in trailing method, what is different about :
- classic
- step keep distance
- step by step
thx before....

Better to test on strategy tester.

 
Guys I am failing to download this EA, pls anyone send it to me.
 

Hi!

Trailing stop doesn't working for me. Wich one you advice to test?

 

In strategy tester there are some order modify error:


 
Kornel Frigyes:

In strategy tester there are some order modify error:


what setting do you use?

 
Roni Nafrianto:

what setting do you use?

 
plz also on mt5
 
what setting i need to use for the next settings 

SL : 15 pips 
TP : 20 pips 

Move sl to BE after 15 pips 

 
Hi, what could be the best settings for 1 minute timeframe scalping techniques? Thank you.
 
Is trailing stop starting after lock profit is reached?

I have set lock profit to 10 pips after 20 pips gain is reached and trailing stop with 10 pips, will trailing stop start after 20 pips gain is reached? Or it will start after 10 pips?

Thanks
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