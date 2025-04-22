Experts: RoNz Auto SL-TS-TP v.2 - page 21
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Oi Roni,
Thanks for the EA. It certainly was a great development. When I can develop in MT5 I will be grateful.
by all the recent comments, i can see that i am not the only one who still uses this gem by you roni.
I only made 2 changes:
1) I noticed that prices: bid,ask,point are all refreshed multiple times in every tick; so i added these to OnTick, and start, depeding on whichever ea i am customising ronz to be used with. I didnt see the point of refreshing these so many times per tick. I then changed these orignal lines to the variables Bid,Ask,Point.
2) I added a MicroStep input, and added a line to functions SetSLnTP and RZ_TrailingStop so that the SL is only modified if the new calculated SL is +/- MicroStep (in Points) from the stale values.
Great Work RONI! Thanks.
Oi Roni,
I have downloaded the EA and it appears to be ok on the chart. However when I trade there are no stop and target levels on the chart and nothing happens when those levels are passed! What am I doing wrong?
Hey Roni - still using this and its great - just want to confirm the Profit Lock Settings in 2.06. In my example below I ultimately want to close 50% of the order once it reaches 900 points profit, hence setting it to 450.
1)Would the below be correct?
2) And I assume it does a Partial Close order in MT4 to get these locked - are there any settings in MT4 like one click buy/sell that should be disabled for this to work or will it work with any settings?
Many thanks as ever, great little helper.
Hey Roni - still using this and its great - just want to confirm the Profit Lock Settings in 2.06. In my example below I ultimately want to close 50% of the order once it reaches 900 points profit, hence setting it to 450.
1)Would the below be correct?
2) And I assume it does a Partial Close order in MT4 to get these locked - are there any settings in MT4 like one click buy/sell that should be disabled for this to work or will it work with any settings?
Many thanks as ever, great little helper.
it's correct. No another setting yet. To do partial close, you have to do it manually.
It cannot set to negative number. It just to lock profit.
Hi Roni,
Thank's for great EA.It's the best trailig EA that I ever seen.
I used previous version and all things good.when update to new version no SL or TP appears on chart and not trail to work!
what happened?What am I doing wrong?
in stoploss ,calculate spread too please.it means that the SL line show the exact price that close the order not the price + spread.
when price near the SL order closed and distance is spread.please remove this distance in view of SL line.therefore the SL line shows exact price that close the order.
youstruly