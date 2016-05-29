How to change stoploss and takeprofit at mql5 wizard?

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I would like to change the value of sl and tp pips at mql5 wizard programming.

 

I change 500.0 sl level and 900.0 tp level. 

But the result is same. 

Please let me know how to change sl and tp level at mql5 wizard.  

 
Chang Suk Chung:

I would like to change the value of sl and tp pips at mql5 wizard programming.

 

I change 500.0 sl level and 900.0 tp level. 

But the result is same. 

Please let me know how to change sl and tp level at mql5 wizard.  

You speak about a tester of strategy? Select in a tester of strategy the Inputs tab and change parameters of a sl level  and tp level.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You speak about a tester of strategy? Select in a tester of strategy the Inputs tab and change parameters of a sl level  and tp level.

Thank you very much. I'll try it.

Then can I change the value of st and tp when I do a programming using MQL5 wizard of Meta Editor?

Are "st=50 and tp=50" default values?

How to change them to "st=500 and tp=900" at MetaEditor, as you say at strategy tester?

Though I edited the value at MetaEditor, the balance of strategy tester is same.

I would like to develop trading robots in accordance with only trading signals module, not st and tp values. I wish your help, thanks.

 
Chang Suk Chung:

Thank you very much. I'll try it.

Then can I change the value of st and tp when I do a programming using MTL5 wizard of Meta Editor?

Are "st=50 and tp=50" default values?

How to change them to "st=500 and tp=900" at MetaEditor, as you say at strategy tester?

Though I edited the value at MetaEditor, the balance of strategy tester is same.

I would like to develop trading robots. I wish your help, thanks.

These parameters are ruled hands in MetaEditor
 
Karputov Vladimir:
These parameters are ruled hands in MetaEditor
I see. I'll study the mql5 language further. Thanks.
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