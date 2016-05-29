How to change stoploss and takeprofit at mql5 wizard?
I would like to change the value of sl and tp pips at mql5 wizard programming.
I change 500.0 sl level and 900.0 tp level.
But the result is same.
Please let me know how to change sl and tp level at mql5 wizard.
You speak about a tester of strategy? Select in a tester of strategy the Inputs tab and change parameters of a sl level and tp level.
Thank you very much. I'll try it.
Then can I change the value of st and tp when I do a programming using MQL5 wizard of Meta Editor?
Are "st=50 and tp=50" default values?
How to change them to "st=500 and tp=900" at MetaEditor, as you say at strategy tester?
Though I edited the value at MetaEditor, the balance of strategy tester is same.
I would like to develop trading robots in accordance with only trading signals module, not st and tp values. I wish your help, thanks.
Thank you very much. I'll try it.
Then can I change the value of st and tp when I do a programming using MTL5 wizard of Meta Editor?
Are "st=50 and tp=50" default values?
How to change them to "st=500 and tp=900" at MetaEditor, as you say at strategy tester?
Though I edited the value at MetaEditor, the balance of strategy tester is same.
I would like to develop trading robots. I wish your help, thanks.
These parameters are ruled hands in MetaEditor
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I would like to change the value of sl and tp pips at mql5 wizard programming.
I change 500.0 sl level and 900.0 tp level.
But the result is same.
Please let me know how to change sl and tp level at mql5 wizard.