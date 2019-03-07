How to sell your products, signals and services
Method #1.
Social media.
Social networks are attractive because they are where the most active, impulsive and innovative users of the World Wide Web "live". You can use your accounts to attract your customers. Little needs to be done - answer the question honestly: "How many people I have as friends or regular readers and how often I write in my accounts - once a day, once a month ...?".
If you have less than 30 "friends" in any of your individual social media accounts - this needs to be corrected. So method #1 "Social Networks", task 1.1: increase the number of "friends". The main thing to remember is never to resort to SPAM!
If you want to share your results on "friends" at the moment and in a week - send it to me. I will make a summary table.
Way number 2.
Appeal to coders.
Feel free to create free products. On mql5.community, free products will be posted in kodobase and there will be a separate branch for them. If you create a branch on another resource - with a description and open source - it is rare that this will be opposed. This is only welcome.
The main thing is to support branches on these free products. Help, tell, insert videos and pictures - in general, enliven discussions and develop the functionality. At some point, you may create a paid version - probably in the paid version will be something unique, something that is not in the free version. And believe me, it is from such threads that users will then switch to the paid version of the product on the market.
Way number 3.
Coders - feel free to help for free on the forum or on other sites. Your name is your trademark and it's worth a lot. Of course, this method, like the others, is time-consuming. But your name works for you over time.
Way number 4.
Your website.
Create and promote your own website. On your website, blog, forum, only you set your own rules. And you decide what and in what form to advertise there. For blogs, the most popular engine is WordPress, for a forum -Simple Machines. True, you have to pay for a full-fledged hosting for your site. Free hosting is not suitable, because in this case on your site will be shown forcibly another's advertising.
Way number 1.
Social media.
I should create a group in VK, from which I may create events and send messages to the participants. It seems there is software for sending to friends, but I did not use.
The participants will be 95% Russian-speaking, although there are also enlophones who understand Russian. For example, in VK, I was hooked by the moderator of a large foreign broker who gave me a $25 no-deposit for my birthday in December.
Facebook - all the same, but there are also English-speaking, willingly added to my friends. The forex market is 90% Indian, Pakistani, etc., which means that they are not buyers, they have nothing to eat themselves.
But there are also people from rich countries, who also add, but you need at least written English to communicate.
I should say straight away that my sales experience so far has only been with my friends, and I have not worked with SS, as the scalper has not been completed to the required level. If I finish, I will start actively promoting it.
On method #2 - the perception of this point is a clear demonstration of the difference between the Russian forum and the English one. The code from kodobase is inherently free. There is no need to put the rules of the resource here and immediately try to search for paid/free in the Market.
How many are capable of maintaining a thread on a free product/open source code? And don't narrow your vision only on communication within mql5.community - you need to look for ways to attract people from everywhere, but the ultimate goal is to sell the product in Market or get an order in Freelance.
On method #2 - the perception of this point is a clear demonstration of the difference between the Russian forum and the English one. The code from kodobase is inherently free. There is no need to put the rules of the resource here and immediately try to search for paid/free in the Market.
How many are capable of maintaining a thread on a free product/open source code? And don't narrow your vision only on communication within mql5.community - you need to look for ways to attract people from everywhere, but the ultimate goal is to sell the product in Market or get an order in Freelance.
Hello!
How to increase product sales:
In my opinion, the Market needs to be put in order. The division into Experts, Indicators, Panels... has long been insufficient.
The Experts can be divided into scalpers, dummies, breakers, setters, trend-followers, RAs, copiers.
Indicators, into arrows, channels, div, RA, currency strength, analogues of classic oscillators...
And so on. Then to divide into paid, popular, and free.
To avoid controversy, give two or three weeks for the Sellers to choose a category of their product. Or not.
How much will a person who reads an interesting advertisement in his social network and walks into a supermarket, but sees only a few departments: "Food", "Drink", "Condiments", "Rest"?
Do that and see what a good thing it is.
...
Sorry, off-topic.
1. Don't sell a cat in a poke. Give people the demo for free, in the public domain. So that it is easy to download.
Not so that to test the product you have to ask the seller for a demo.
Experience has shown that it is easier to give a demo even for real life - like the product, be sure to buy.
2. Social networks - how many I posted on facebook and vk = 0!
3. Promotion of his page in the internet - a more effective way, but it needs money, sometimes up to 25% of the cost of the product is spent on its advertising and promotion.
4. There are some salespeople who are craftsmen. They are able to sell G for a lot of money quickly, only to get lost later...
On other resources, discussion when creating a thread-discussion about free open source is only welcome, at least 90% of the time. And the codobase link will not be opposed.
Develop a branch about the free product, maintain it, update the versions. And when the branch grows and there is interest in the product, you can create a paid version of the product. It does not even have to be advertised - those who are interested will find it through your mql5.profile.
1. Don't sell a cat in a poke. Give people the demo for free, in the public domain. Make it easy to download.
Not so that to test the product you have to ask the seller for a demo.
Experience has shown that it is easier to give a demo even for real life - like the product, be sure to buy.
2. Social networks - how many I posted on facebook and vk = 0!
3. Promotion of his page in the internet - a more effective way, but it needs money, sometimes up to 25% of the cost of the product is spent on its advertising and promotion.
4. There are some salespeople who are craftsmen. They are able to sell G for a lot of money quickly, only to get lost later...
Here, by the way. A page is not a page. The appearance of the page, the presence of various elements on the page, and the way in which the page is displayed on devices with different diagonal displays may be of no small importance.
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Hello.
In this thread I will share and discuss with you ways to increase the popularity of products from the Market, signals and programmers' services. Our main goal is to get visitors interested in unique transitions from the World Wide Web to our products fromthe Market,signals andprogrammers' services. The overall concept:
In other words, all roads should lead to mql5.community.