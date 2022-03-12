draw rectangle each minute on M30 candles
Hi
I have bars M30. I want to draw a rectangle on each minute of this bar. As start I want to draw bid prices using rectangle.
My code:
The result is in attachment.
Which means I can't draw rectangle (or other object) with resolution 1 minute.
How to set possibility do draw an object each minute without changing candle length?
1. There is nothing related to 1 minute in your code, it's executed each tick.
2. You need to set your terminal chart setting.
How is that? During M30 bid price can change dramatically. And bar (candle) has OHLC prices (4 prices).
