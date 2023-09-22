I will write an advisor free of charge - page 144
Try reading here, and there is a code:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7749
Thank you!
Good afternoon!
Are there any craftsmen here who couldwrite an EA based on an informational indicator of currency strength. The algorithm is as follows. We are waiting for the strong and weak currency to appear. In the example on the screenshot, it is EUR and USD. If the difference is significant (to be set in the EA parameters), then we open a position. In the example on the screenshot, you need to enter into a sell, which I will do on Monday. In the EA, we have to set the timeframe parameter, from which the EA should take the signal (difference in strength of different currencies). The currency strength difference is the signal. Stop Loss is not needed. Take Profit is needed. If the price goes against us, let's average. In your Expert Advisor, prescribe the averaging step, the number of orders, magic number, initial lot size, and lot increment factor.I have been trading using this method recently; I am very satisfied. For my perception it is a grail.
There are indicators that do not redraw on the trend. Need to make a robot for all to sell on the market.
The indicator on which to write the robot is available on the market FREE (for you, then the indicator will become paid).
The conditions are:
1. You write a robot by my indicator and use it and the indicator. You can sell it on the market.
2. I use your robot and can sell it.
Algorithm:
Scalping the trend with a short stop. Lots of small trades to trend.
Write with PM, call your conditions, we'll discuss.
Hi, who can write a simple indicator (there might already be one, but I haven't found it)
The point is to calculate and send an alert every time what I have shown in the picture happens. Namely, when several one-hour candlesticks almost hit the same point.
I mean, the way candlestick indicators are written, I think this one will be simpler.
are practically hitting the same point.
How's that?
How does this work?
I have a maximum candle, the next two candles should show a close maximum, +- 5 pips for example, so that everything can be adjusted.
I do not know how to doji and hangmen, I think it is easier, I just offered the idea.