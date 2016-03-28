Which broker should I choose? - page 8
...There can only be one position per account for each financial instrument.
This is all known... this rule exists for the standard case.
but :-) there is ... It is possible to bypass this rule, and open two different positions for one instrument on one MT5 account
I should point out that not every DC can do this.
Don't try to deceive and deceive others. "... According to one instrument. there can only be one position."
Well, let's just say nobody's fooling anyone.
Maybe you just don't know how that's possible? That's another thing.
But it really works!
I wonder if anyone can figure out how it works or not?
and by the way it's a very simple solution. You just have to think a little outside the box.
You continue to live under the illusion that comes from your distortion of the concept of "financial instrument" in MT5.
Well, let's put it this way - there is no illusion, there is no distortion, there is just a technology that allows you to
To open a "financial instrument" you need to buy and sell on the mt5 platform at the same time
I even think you are very close to figuring out the technological method.
Shit, enough with the rubbing of different positions on the same financial instrument. Yura, we know what you want to tell us: about magic duplicate instruments with postfix "m" or "_1". But this is not a technology at all and these tools are no good or bad for algo-traders. Virtualization on the server side is not efficient. Here is an example, suppose you have a broker with 1000 double symbols, rewrite a simple strategy for it like on the screenshot:
Algorithmically, how do you decide the management of positions (indicated by dotted lines)?
i have a few good trades and i have a lot of trades with lots of symbols... i have one pair, eurusd.b eurusd.s, but nothing simple and it is a real ( although virtual ) lock in mt5
I don't know, but there are not many DTs that provide such an opportunity.
No credit:) If you looked carefully at the screenshot, each position has its own S/L level. And there are periods on the chart when several positions are open in one direction at once. Since their stops are different, they cannot be combined into one net position, and this will actually happen on your eurusd.b/eurusd.s. Therefore, the solution is not working.
Vasily, I didn't look at it. I didn't get into what is encrypted in the picture.
A lock is in itself a stop loss, and a negative lock is usually always a loss.
There is only one kind of a lock, which I can accept - a positive lock...
it's when you want to sleep :-) i can't be sure which way it will go - in that case both positions go to sleep and no profit
and it is less effective than closing the pose and opening with a reversal.
Actually, there are brokers that allow you to open several positions with one symbol, same robot seems to allow you to open 4 of them - m, m1, m2, m3 - that should be enough, lock is needed, but adding more than 4 orders on one symbol looks a bit crazy
although i have to admit, the module you wrote with counter positions looks much more tempting and does not depend on dc :)