Which broker should I choose? - page 2

New comment
 
IvanIvanov:

But withnewdigital : do not argue, you can get banned for life, it's a very respected member, pay attention to his status and number of posts

It's not a floozy, it's a social forum and has its own traditions

Thanks mate
 
IvanIvanov:

But withnewdigital : do not argue, you can get banned for life, it's a very respected member, pay attention to his status and number of posts

It's not a floozy, it's a social forum and has its own traditions

And where do you see an argument? It was a specific question and not to you.
 
R0MAN:

When it is triggered, yes.

Everything is whirlwind.

Example: "

Ilan for MetaTrader 5

By using virtual trades, it has become possible to trade in both directions - buying and selling - simultaneously.

This is what made it possible to fully translate the popular strategy into the net position accounting used by MetaTrader 5. "

Ilan will be translated for MetaTrader5 and made freely available in source code as a good example to work with the position virtualisation library I am developing. The advanced GUI and robust virtualization technologies will erase the advantages of brokers giving additional symbols like _m along with the main advantages of the MT4 terminal itself. "Give me Ilan for FORTS!" - A reality that will soon come.
 
C-4:
Ilan will be translated for MetaTrader5 and made freely available in source code as a good example to work with the position virtualization library I am developing. The advanced GUI and robust virtualization technologies will erase the advantages of brokers giving additional symbols like _m, along with the main advantages of the MT4 terminal itself. "Give me Ilan for FORTS!" - A reality that is coming soon.
Interesting. Will you write an article ?
 
C-4:
robust virtualisation technologies
I don't believe it.
[Deleted]  
v_maxi:
Where did you see an argument? It was a specific question and not to you.
I saw what I saw.... and you don't have to argue with me...
 
IvanIvanov:
I saw what I saw.... and you don't have to argue with me...
Why? )
 
sergeev:
I don't believe it.

"Do you see a gopher? - And I don't see one, but I do!"

 
tol64:
Interesting. Will you be writing an article ?

You should. It's a mess and despite the UserFrendly interface there are a lot of nuances. Without an explanation of how it all works I will be buried under a barrage of questions, and professional users (those who will integrate their systems with my virtualization library) won't be able to understand what to do and why at all.

 
C-4:

"Do you see a gopher? - And I don't see one, but I do!"

Cute. It's even more interesting now. )

C-4:
You should. It's a complete mess and in spite of the UserFrendly interface there are a lot of nuances. Without an explanation of how it all works, I will be buried under a barrage of questions.

I realise it's not that simple. ) I was going to rewrite my scheme too, but left it for now. I am waiting for the article. It will be the most interesting article for me. )

123456789
New comment