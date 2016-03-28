Which broker should I choose? - page 3

New comment
 
sergeev:
I don't believe it.
The issue of reliability is one of the most important. The system has been designed in such a way that creating asymmetry between the netto position of the terminal and the netto position of the virtual library is only possible if there are holes in the history (exactly holes, not the absence of the old, initial piece of history).
 
tol64:

Cute. It's even more interesting now. )

I understand that it's not that simple. ) I was going to rewrite my scheme too, but left it for now. I am waiting for the article. It will be the most interesting article for me. )

Yes, there will be many interesting things: peculiarities of asynchronous mode, multithreaded interaction of experts, global and local loops, features of exchange pricing and trading on FORTS, event model and graph theory, dynamic identification of types and building a flexible application, etc. etc.
 
C-4:

"Do you see a gopher? - And I don't see one, but I do!"

I have a prettier one, and with more meaning.




just what's the point bro, to PR that you use "reliable virtualization technology".

there is no such thing. self-deception of yourself and others.

 
C-4:

The issue of reliability is one of the most important.

Well, that's my point...

The system was designed to create asymmetry

I don't get it. Why would a trader need asymmetry?
 
sergeev:

I'll have a prettier, more meaningful one.

but what's the point, bro, of you using "reliable virtualization technology".

there's no such thing. self-deception of yourself and others.

Well, everyone loves their child more, that's understandable:) Although I'll admit, the panel's pretty cute, too.

I don't want to argue about reliability. It seems to me that it is quite reliable, and I am writing about it. Further, the way will show - battle test will show everything:)

sergeev:

so what's my point...

I don't get it. Why does a trader need asymmetry?
If there is no asymmetry, it means it is reliable.
[Deleted]  
tol64:
Why? )
It's no use...
 
C-4:
Yes, there will be a lot of interesting stuff there: peculiarities of asynchronous mode, multithreaded interaction of experts, global and local loops, features of exchange pricing and trading on FORTS, event model and graph theory, dynamic identification of types and building a flexible application, etc. etc.

Cool. It's a big one. It's going to be a big article. )

 
tol64:

Cool. It's a big one. It's going to be a big article. )

Yeah, it's always like that, at first you think of writing something small for yourself, and then "gimme seven!", and the complexity increases so much that you can't do without the scope.
 
C-4:
Yes, there will be a lot of interesting stuff there: peculiarities of asynchronous mode, multithreaded interaction of experts, global and local loops, features of exchange pricing and FORTS trading, event model and graph theory, dynamic identification of types and building flexible application, etc. etc.
Very interesting!...I wish I could figure it out and understand at least something)) "Slow down please, I'm taking notes." (с)
 
C-4:
Well, that's what I'm saying, no asymmetry, it's reliable.

no.

You see, all this reliability will disappear when, on the first fill, not the specified lot passes, but only a third of it, and the rest is removed.

That's all. The CCA of the "order" is illiquid.

123456789
New comment