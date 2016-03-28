Which broker should I choose? - page 9
Most importantly, it's not clear why you would reanimate a topic that's six months old with such an informative post:
A trivial advertisement for Robo? Or yourself? )
Shit, enough with the rubbing about the different positions on the same financial instrument. Yura, we know what you want to tell us: about magic duplicate instruments with the postfix "m" or "_1". But this is not a technology at all and these tools are no good or bad for algo-traders. Virtualization on the server side is not efficient. Here is an example, suppose you have a broker with 1000 double symbols, rewrite a simple strategy for it like on the screenshot:
Algorithmically, how do you decide the management of positions (indicated by dotted lines)?
If position is closed not on stoploss, but all at once, then after that we have to delete the not triggered pending orders.
In other words it is solved by virtual CCA orders.
komposter:
nah, what, for me right now is a very relevant and useful topic, I would like to get a list of all brokers who provide hedge symbols on MT5 (although it's taboo here)
it would also be interesting to read more about the implementation of CCA - orders, but it seems that those who understood - clamped on the subject due to commercial interest, so at the moment the easiest thing would be to just find the right brokers
And if there are such brokerages, which in addition can replace swaps by commission per lot, then what a song :)
Cute. It's even more interesting now. )
I understand that it's not that simple. ) I was going to rewrite my scheme too, but left it for now. I am waiting for the article. It will be the most interesting article for me. )
If MT5 (and this is an MT5 forum), you cannot open two positions at the same time for the same instrument at the market price.
and other platforms are not recommended for discussion here.
How should this announcement be understood then?
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/66128/page3#1005717
How then should this ad be understood?
http://forum.mql4.com/ru/66128/page3#1005717