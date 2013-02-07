Chart Gallery on MQL5.com
Some request please
1. Make every member of MQL5.com able to make comment on the pics, because that's what community is all about.
2. A direct link to Chart Gallery on top of mql5.com, like those links of docs, market, code base, forum, etc.
3. Ability to post the picture in forum without the need for some html editing.
4. Who - which mql5 member - owns the picture anyway ? there's no info about the owner of the picture.
Some request please
1. Make every member of MQL5.com able to make comment on the pics, because that's what community is all about.
2. A direct link to Chart Gallery on top of mql5.com, like those links of docs, market, code base, forum, etc.
3. Ability to post the picture in forum without the need for some html editing.
4. Who - which mql5 member - owns the picture anyway ? there's no info about the owner of the picture.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
After the launch of the Wall, we are happy to announce yet another innovation on MQL5.com – Chart gallery. Perhaps you have already noticed the messages about published charts that are regularly posted on the Wall. Now, all charts saved by MetaTrader 5 users will appear in the common gallery available here. This section contains all screenshots published from MetaTrader 5 trading terminal in case a trader has agreed to their online publication in MQL5 Charts.
Users visiting the gallery can filter charts by symbols and time frames – for example, they can find all EURUSD M1 or GBPJPY H1 charts. Besides, they can send any chart from the gallery to their friends, post it on their web sites or share it via social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, VKontakte, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Evernote, LiveJournal).
Chart Gallery on MQL5.com