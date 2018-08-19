Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 33
Oh man.
an order with wrong parameters (negative volume) has been hung up in the market blocking all trading of the Expert Advisor.
it is impossible to close-delete, delete the symbol from the "market overview" (open order on the symbol)
hasanybody got any solutions without accessing EA's code? // you can force the EA to ignore the instrument in the code.
maybe it's a bug in MT4 or maybe it's ECN - I don't understand.
Has anyone encountered it?
I had enough of playing with the demo, I screwed up the Forex market, now America is going to default :))
ZZS Ban Vova or he will get to the collider :)))
In wiki: "Front running is the illegal practice". Based on data on customer pending order applications. How and why should we do this? Why talk about it, and how can we implement it, use it? We do not. To react to more orders in the market - this market is visible to everyone. In short, a simple blah blah blah, but ace, such terminology, twists and turns...
Illegal practice is when your broker sends you bids before the glass. That's a crime (almost insider). There's no question about it.
If you don't like it - don't eat such a strategy - develop your own. No one is forcing you to trade this way. The video uses a particular strategy only as an example. There is a lot of useful information in it without regard to the strategy.
Illegal practice is when your broker sends you orders before the bet. This is a criminal case (practically an insider). It's not mentioned there.
If you don't like it , don't eat it - develop your own strategy. No one is forcing you to trade in this way. The video uses a particular strategy only as an example. There is a lot of useful information in it without regard to strategy.
stop the EAs, restart the terminal, try to delete, in fact, this order does not exist, it is only in the terminal, I put it down to a glitch, this happens more often with a large number of orders and frequent openings
it's not in the terminal, it's on the server.
Look, I ran a second terminal - it's got the same order hanging there:
Still haven't worked it out.
Any other ideas?
sanyooooook:
stop the EAs, restart the terminal, try to delete,
I tried all this eight times.
so far all I have found out about the bug is that the order has been partially closed // quote from the logs.
FXOpen seems to have reacted.
The trade is up and running.
I've done all this eight times. do you want to try again?
Usually it is enough to restart, but I did not have negative lots.
ZS: by the way, it also happened on FXOpen
Not dickfix, of course, and the amounts are not the same.
four times in four months is quite strong.
By the way, with a smart multicurrency, the equity curve will be much flatter.