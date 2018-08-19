Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 33

New comment
 

Oh man.

an order with wrong parameters (negative volume) has been hung up in the market blocking all trading of the Expert Advisor.

it is impossible to close-delete, delete the symbol from the "market overview" (open order on the symbol)

hasanybody got any solutions without accessing EA's code? // you can force the EA to ignore the instrument in the code.

Time Type Volume Symbol Price S/L T/P Price Commission Swap Profit
2013.09.30 14:36 Sell -0.10 AUDCHF 0.84407 0.85402 0.84402 0.84376 0.34
-3.43





0.34
-3.43


maybe it's a bug in MT4 or maybe it's ECN - I don't understand.

Has anyone encountered it?

 
MetaDriver:

Man.

an order with wrong parameters (negative volume) has hung up in the market blocking all trading of the Expert Advisor.

it is impossible to close-delete, delete the symbol from the "market overview" (open order on the symbol)

hasanybody got any solutions without accessing EA's code? // you can force the EA to ignore the instrument in the code.

Time Type Volume Symbol Price S/L T/P Price Commission Swap Profit
2013.09.30 14:36 Sell -0.10 AUDCHF 0.84407 0.85402 0.84402 0.84376 0.34
-3.43





0.34
-3.43


Maybe it's a bug in MT4, or maybe it's ECN - I have not figured it out.

Has anyone run into this problem?

I had enough of playing with the demo, I screwed up the Forex market, now America is going to default :))

ZZS Ban Vova or he will get to the collider :)))

 
MetaDriver:

Oh man.

an order with wrong parameters (negative volume) has been hung up in the market blocking all trading of the Expert Advisor.

it is impossible to close-delete, delete the symbol from the "market overview" (open order on the symbol)

hasanybody got any solutions without accessing EA's code? // you can force the EA to ignore the instrument in the code.

Time Type Volume Symbol Price S/L T/P Price Commission Swap Profit
2013.09.30 14:36 Sell -0.10 AUDCHF 0.84407 0.85402 0.84402 0.84376 0.34
-3.43





0.34
-3.43


maybe it's a bug in MT4 or maybe it's ECN - I don't understand.

Has anyone encountered it?

It is on the server for sure, call, let them "delete"
 
Integer:

In wiki: "Front running is the illegal practice". Based on data on customer pending order applications. How and why should we do this? Why talk about it, and how can we implement it, use it? We do not. To react to more orders in the market - this market is visible to everyone. In short, a simple blah blah blah, but ace, such terminology, twists and turns...

Illegal practice is when your broker sends you bids before the glass. That's a crime (almost insider). There's no question about it.

If you don't like it - don't eat such a strategy - develop your own. No one is forcing you to trade this way. The video uses a particular strategy only as an example. There is a lot of useful information in it without regard to the strategy.

 
MetaDriver:

Illegal practice is when your broker sends you orders before the bet. This is a criminal case (practically an insider). It's not mentioned there.

If you don't like it , don't eat it - develop your own strategy. No one is forcing you to trade in this way. The video uses a particular strategy only as an example. There is a lot of useful information in it without regard to strategy.

So it's not Front running. Why to show off? About large requests in the cup - I've already written, the cup is visible to all, no one has an advantage. There is no strategy in this video and I haven't found anything useful. What is useful in this video? I really do not understand what god you pray to here for the past month.
 
MetaDriver:

Oh man.

an order with wrong parameters (negative volume) has been hung up in the market blocking all trading of the Expert Advisor.

it is impossible to close-delete, delete the symbol from the "market overview" (open order on the symbol)

hasanybody got any solutions without accessing EA's code? // you can force the EA to ignore the instrument in the code.

Time Type Volume Symbol Price S/L T/P Price Commission Swap Profit
2013.09.30 14:36 Sell -0.10 AUDCHF 0.84407 0.85402 0.84402 0.84376 0.34
-3.43





0.34
-3.43


maybe it's a bug in MT4 or maybe it's ECN - I don't understand.

Has anyone encountered it?

Stop the EA, restart the terminal, try to delete, in fact this order does not exist, it is only in the terminal, I take it as a glitch, with a large number of orders and frequent openings this often happens
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrdersTotal
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrdersTotal
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые функции / OrdersTotal - Документация по MQL5
 
sanyooooook:
stop the EAs, restart the terminal, try to delete, in fact, this order does not exist, it is only in the terminal, I put it down to a glitch, this happens more often with a large number of orders and frequent openings

it's not in the terminal, it's on the server.

Look, I ran a second terminal - it's got the same order hanging there:

Still haven't worked it out.

Any other ideas?

sanyooooook:
stop the EAs, restart the terminal, try to delete,

I tried all this eight times.


so far all I have found out about the bug is that the order has been partially closed // quote from the logs.

 

FXOpen seems to have reacted.

The trade is up and running.

 
MetaDriver:

I've done all this eight times. do you want to try again?


Usually it is enough to restart, but I did not have negative lots.

ZS: by the way, it also happened on FXOpen

 
TheXpert:


Not dickfix, of course, and the amounts are not the same.

four times in four months is quite strong.

By the way, with a smart multicurrency, the equity curve will be much flatter.

1...262728293031323334353637383940...95
New comment