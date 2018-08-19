Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 34
Usually a restart is enough, but I really haven't had any negative lots.
yeah, that's new.
--
I don't understand why not switch to coding sell positions with negative volumes (buy - positive).
// It's very convenient. In my EA, everything is coded this way, only I have to recode it when outputting it to OrderSend.
When netting, it is a very harmonious solution, quite understandable even for clickers and very convenient for algotrading.
Such errors as the current one could not exist in nature at all.
Not a dickfix, of course, and the amounts are not the same.
May the owner of the account forgive me.
Just a month and no limiters.
only a month and no limits
So what?
it seems to come down to whether limiters or marques are better.
if grandma had...
There wouldn't have been a result with limiters.
how do you know? maybe you just haven't considered it?
--
ok. i don't want to argue about "what's best". i agree in advance that limiters aren't suitable for every strategy.
How do you know? Maybe you just haven't considered it?
four times in four months is quite strong.
again the orders are hanging on the server. no way they are being deleted or closed.
I hope Renat reads the topic.
Eight times more accurate.
That's cool. Teach me already. I've got your letters waiting in my inbox.