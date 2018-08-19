Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 34

sanyooooook:

Usually a restart is enough, but I really haven't had any negative lots.

yeah, that's new.

--

I don't understand why not switch to coding sell positions with negative volumes (buy - positive).

// It's very convenient. In my EA, everything is coded this way, only I have to recode it when outputting it to OrderSend.

When netting, it is a very harmonious solution, quite understandable even for clickers and very convenient for algotrading.

Such errors as the current one could not exist in nature at all.

 
TheXpert:


Not a dickfix, of course, and the amounts are not the same.

May the owner of the account forgive me.

Just a month and no limiters.

st.zip  22 kb
 
sanyooooook:

May the owner of the account forgive me.

only a month and no limits

so what? with proper limiters the result could have been better.
 
MetaDriver:
So what?

it seems to come down to whether limiters or marques are better.

With the limiters, the result would have been better.


if grandma had...

There wouldn't have been a result with limiters.

 
sanyooooook:

it seems to come down to whether limiters or marques are better.

if grandma had...

there'd be no result on the limiters.

how do you know? maybe you just haven't considered it?

--

ok. i don't want to argue about "what's best". i agree in advance that limiters aren't suitable for every strategy.

 
MetaDriver:

How do you know? Maybe you just haven't considered it?


Because the limit order might not fill up, which means the second order would go into deficit without a safety net
 
MetaDriver:

four times in four months is quite strong.

Eight times more accurate.
 

again the orders are hanging on the server. no way they are being deleted or closed.


I hope Renat reads the topic.

 
TheXpert:
Eight times more accurate.
That's cool. Teach me already. I've got your letters waiting in my inbox.
 
MetaDriver:
That's cool. Teach me already. I've got your letters waiting in my inbox.
I can send you my pipser and hopefully get the upgrade back.
